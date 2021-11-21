ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of 2020 Thanksgiving Meal is Higher than Last Year, Survey Shows

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(NAFB) A holiday meal with family and friends is a highlight for families across the country. But this year, that meal might be a little more expensive, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. AFBF senior economist Veronica Nigh says shoppers should expect to pay a little over $50 this year.

Despite the 14 percent increase from the 2020 average of $46.90, Nigh says the price-per-person is still low.

Nigh points out that Farm Bureau shoppers checked prices between October 26 and November 8. That’s about two weeks before most grocery store chains began their turkey markdowns for Thanksgiving. However, that isn’t the only factor impacting the higher cost this year.

More information is available at www.fb.org/newsroom.

—————————————————

Submitted by Chad Smith on Thu, 11/18/2021 – 16:55

Source: AFBF (American Farm Bureau Federation)

Audio provided as a service to farm broadcasters by the American Farm Bureau Federation

Audio with Veronica Nigh (NYE), senior economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation

