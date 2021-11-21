Clyde man pushed, slapped, and threatened to kill woman in Wayne County

Deputies arrested a Clyde man on a number of charges after a domestic incident on Saturday.

Around 6 p.m. Tevin Lise, 31, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, menacing, and several counts of harassment.

He’s accused of engaging in an argument with his girlfriend, then refusing to leave her apartment. He then followed her outside where he pushed and slapped her. Before the incident ended, Lise spit in her face and threatened her life, too.

Deputies say it all unfolded in front of a 7-year-old child.

When officers attempted to take Lise into custody he spit and kicked deputies, then refused to enter the patrol car.

He was eventually taken into custody and will answer the charges at a later date.