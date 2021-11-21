ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics finished ‘sloppy’ in win over Thunder, but that’s ‘not going to tarnish a good back-to-back home win’

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — The Celtics, to their credit, looked like a team that hadn’t even thought of a potential trap game. Sure, they were coming off a blowout victory over the rival Lakers on Friday, then recalibrating to play the rebuilding Thunder the very next day. The C’s impressed all...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Celtics come back for 98-92 win over Cavaliers

With only 37 points at halftime, the message from the Celtics’ plain-speaking coach was familiar. Ime Udoka told his players they looked like they were playing in mud. Nothing unusual there. Over the last two seasons the Celtics have often looked like they were equipped with cement overshoes instead of the finest footwear sneaker companies can provide. But they picked up the second-half pace Monday in Cleveland in a 98-92 win.
NBA
MassLive.com

Five reasons Celtics midseason turnaround will have staying power | Brian Robb

BOSTON -- It’s been an eventful first two months of the regular season for Ime Udoka as head coach of the Boston Celtics. The team stumbled out of the gate with a 2-5 record that featured some heartbreaking overtime losses and some public critiques of the team’s All-Stars. Since then? Boston has steadied itself with an 8-3 record since the slow start, including a blowout win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Dennis Schröder
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Tarnish#Robert Williams#Thunder#Lakers
chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

NBA hands out suspensions for LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart

Lakers superstar LeBron James was suspended one game without pay and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will serve a two-game suspension for their altercation on Sunday, the league announced in a press release. James was suspended for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation. Stewart was given...
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
65K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy