Customs Fast Track

GTA Vice City’s Auntie Poulet missions pick up in the middle of Tommy’s work for Umberto Robina, and you’ll need to see them through if you want to bring the Cuban saga to a close. Her missions are more dangerous, and once you finish both Auntie Poulet’s and Umberto’s quests, the Haitians mark you as an enemy from then on. It’s a good way to increase the difficulty if you want a more challenging mission, but if it sounds like a hassle, wait and finish these closer to the end of the game. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.

