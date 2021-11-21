ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Customs Fast Track, the seventh mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo...

IGN

Auntie Poulet and the Haitians

GTA Vice City’s Auntie Poulet missions pick up in the middle of Tommy’s work for Umberto Robina, and you’ll need to see them through if you want to bring the Cuban saga to a close. Her missions are more dangerous, and once you finish both Auntie Poulet’s and Umberto’s quests, the Haitians mark you as an enemy from then on. It’s a good way to increase the difficulty if you want a more challenging mission, but if it sounds like a hassle, wait and finish these closer to the end of the game. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
IGN

Architectural Espionage

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Architectural Espionage, the first Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Casino Heist missions are marked...
IGN

Dam and Blast

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Dam and Blast, the third Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Get a Plane at...
IGN

Xbox Has Been Sending Xbox Anniversary Gift Packages to Random Fans

To celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, Microsoft has been sending out free Xbox gift bundles to randomly selected people who have previously registered for Xbox Fanfest. The bundle is called the Keepsake Kit, and it includes a Halo-themed Xbox Series X|S controller, a subscription to 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a crystal plaque. The plaque also has the person's Xbox gamertag laser-etched on it.
IGN

Fracture: Tenrai

Fracture: Tenrai is the first free event in Halo Infinite. It comes with a new Multiplayer Mode, Battle Pass, and cosmetic items that you can unlock by completing unique challenges. Follow IGN's guide to know more about the event and how to gain its rewards. Click or tap to jump...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Regice. This Pokedex page covers how to get Regice, Regice's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR is Getting The Mercenaries Mode in 2022

The Mercenaries mode is coming to Resident Evil 4 VR in 2022. As noted in an Oculus press release, the fan-favorite mode will arrive as a free update sometime next year. Prior to the announcement, the RE4 VR was the only version of Resident Evil 4 not to include The Mercenaries. The Mercenaries is an arcade-style mini-game that first appeared in Resident Evil 3, in which players are tasked with obtaining the highest score by killing as many enemies as possible before the timer runs out.
IGN

Battlefield 2042 to Release First Major Fix Later This Week

After a particularly difficult and divisive launch, EA and DICE are releasing a second update for Battlefield 2042 on November 25, followed by a "substantial" third update in early December, and a fourth update sometime before the holidays. The second and third updates aim to address various technical issues and gameplay balancing.
IGN

Cop Wheels

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Cop Wheels, the fourth Casino Heist mission This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab an armor kit before...
IGN

General Tips

Battlefield 2042 will have you rushing in with guns blazing as you take on countless opponents. Naturally, you'll want to make sure that you know what you're getting into. Here are some general tips to help you get started in Battlefield 2042. Click or tap to jump to a specific...
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

This Halo Infinite multiplayer Slayer guide contains all the information you'll need to excel in the Slayer game mode and all its variations. Halo Infinite has three Slayer variations in total, playable on all 10 playlist multiplayer maps. Slayer is a returning game mode in Halo Infinite multiplayer which pits...
IGN

The Meat Business

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of The Meat Business, the second mission given to you by Ken Rosenberg in Caligula's Casino. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Wayward Cave: How to Find Gible and Earthquake

Wayward Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has two entrances. This Wayward Cave guide shows you how to find the secret entrance, how to solve the bike puzzle, where to find the Earthquake TM (TM26), and where to find Gible, all inside the secret Wayward Cave in Pokemon BDSP. Find Wayward Cave just underneath the Bike Path on Route 206 - you'll need the HM Strength to enter to get to the area where Gible is. You don't actually need Flash.
IGN

Juju Scramble

Auntie Poulet gives Tommy a special potion that encourages him to act without question. She wants him to retrieve some cases of Haitian drugs, but the problem is the police are lying in wait. How to Complete Juju Scramble in GTA Vice City. They have sniper rifles and other powerful...
IGN

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Holiday Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for a look at the party games, worlds, and more. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.
IGN

Spiral Abyss - How to Unlock, Tips and Tricks

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you with unlocking Spiral Abyss and some tips and tricks for you to have a better time overcoming this dungeon. Spiral Abyss is also the so-called "end-game" of Genshin Impact as this is where you'll find the most difficult monsters and challenging tasks that can't be completed by just your ragtag team.
IGN

Total Control

This Halo Infinite multiplayer Total Control guide contains all the information you'll need to excel in the Total Control game mode. The game mode can be found in the Big Team Battle playlist on 3 of the playlist's multiplayer maps. Total Control is a new game mode in Halo Infinite...
IGN

Best S1 Class Cars

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 The Jaguar XJR-15 is one of our favorites in this class because you can get it for free as one of Forza's Barn Finds. However, that distinction doesn't mean it won't perform well. This V12 beast is competitive on just about every race. With a good tune, you'll be grabbing first place finishes in no time.
IGN

Ghostrunner Teases a Reveal of Its 'Ultimate DLC'

Ghostrunner, the high-speed first-person action game, is teasing the announcement of 'The Ultimate DLC' – and you can sign up to play it in beta now. A new teaser includes a cryptic set of images that show a mixture of action, shots of a lab-like environment, and a stirring figure inside a cryo-chamber like case. The teaser is accompanied by the words:
