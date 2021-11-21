21 Tear-Jerker Movie Quotes For When You Need A Good Cry

Clint Eastwood has been making ‘his last film’ for a good several years now, it seems. The always prolific, experienced warhorse has been well-travelled ever since the days of Unforgiven, the peak of his career, a deconstruction of the western genre with a revisionist bent. He has never played the traditional hero – but that’s part of what makes Cry Macho, his latest feature, so special – it’s his kindest work yet, and he’s mellowed into a more well-meaning force of nature – what starts as a typical set-up for a standard American thriller paves way into a sombre, quieter affair – Eastwood’s Mike Milo is sent on behalf of an old rancher buddy into Mexico to reclaim the ranchers’ son from his estranged mother, who is rumoured to be abusive. Mike has a past – he’s world-weary and experienced in all manners of things from sign-language to looking after animals, and having spent time as a cowboy – he knows that the life isn’t all its cracked up to be.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO