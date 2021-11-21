ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-seeded Franklin football falls to high-powered Springfield Central in Div. 1 playoffs

By Ethan Winter, MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

SHREWSBURY — Springfield Central was unlike any football team Franklin faced this season.

The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles came in to their Division 1 semifinal matchup with the top-seeded Panthers boasting an offense that averaged over 41 points per game.

"Defensively, we had our hands full and we knew that going in," said Franklin coach Eian Bain following the Panthers' 60-49 loss to Springfield Central. "We needed to get a big play or two to break our way and in some ways we were close and in other ways we weren't close."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE8fm_0d3Ci0UX00

Franklin (9-1) was no slouch on offense either as the Panthers did their best to keep up with Central's high-flying offense.

Franklin scored its highest point total of the season, gained 479 yards of total offense and punted just once. Two costly turnovers (both fumbles), which led to Springfield Central (8-2) scores, ended up being the difference.

"We just had to try to maximize every possession that we had," Bain said. "We needed to try to take one or two away from them on defense. We were close, we both punted only one time and we knew that it was going to be that kind of game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxHcZ_0d3Ci0UX00

The Golden Eagles' only punt came on the first drive of the game (a three-and-out). Springfield scored on every ensuing drive afterward (save for halftime and the end of the game) and gained 498 yards of offense.

"They are always attacking," Bain said. "They might throw three straight incompletions and on 4th and 10, they just hit you on a big one. ... They have a lot of faith in the guys they have as do we. It doesn't matter what the situation is, they just go.

"That does create a whole lot of issues for sure. Even on third-and-nine, a lot of teams you would be like, 'Alright, we're out, we got a little bit of breathing room,' but (on Saturday), it didn't matter even if it was third-and-a-mile, they are capable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxdrQ_0d3Ci0UX00

Late in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles faced a third-and-19 at their own 46-yard line. Senior Will Watson, a Division I college prospect, connected with senior wide receiver and Boston College-commit Joseph Griffin for a 54-yard touchdown pass that made it 22-14 after one quarter.

Still, the Panthers never gave up, nearly erasing a 17-point first-half deficit, cutting it to three with 10-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Even after Central scored 16 points in 30 seconds to take a commanding 19-point lead with 8:18 to go in the fourth quarter, Franklin marched right back down to score a touchdown to make it an 11-point game with 4:12 left to go.

"We knew that there was a really good chance that they were going to score points," Bain said. "We just had to ignore the scoreboard. ... I think our offense is pretty potent and obviously their offense is pretty potent as well. So the game could sway pretty quick if you make one mistake or they make a mistake. The difference is that their offense didn't make any mistakes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34b10A_0d3Ci0UX00

Senior quarterback Jared Arone did his best to keep the Panthers in the game. Arone threw for 311 yards on 36-for-49 passing and four touchdown passes. Fellow seniors Will Tracey and Shane Kindred were favorite targets of Arone as the two wideouts combined for 27 catches and 256 receiving yards.

"Both of us had the opportunities and we just tried to take advantage of them the best we could," said Tracey, who had 14 catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns. "It's just how it ended up with the situation in the game, having to throw a lot."

For Kindred, it's been more than just playing football the last four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uI4B_0d3Ci0UX00

"It's not even just the last four years," said Kindred, who made 13 catches for 143 yards and one touchdown. "I've played the last 11 years with the same exact kids, grew up with those kids. It's beyond football at this point. It's family."

For Tracey, this is a team that he will remember being a part of for the rest of his life.

"We've had some great teams in the past that I've been a part of," Tracey said. "But going through all these years with these guys I've been playing with my whole life, this team has just been special and they've shown that throughout our season. It just (stinks) to end this way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyQ3F_0d3Ci0UX00

Despite Franklin falling one game short of a trip to Gillette Stadium, the Panthers are pleased with how this fall turned out. Despite Saturday's loss.

"There are a lot of teams at home today that wish they were playing," Bain said. "Whether you win today or lose today, as long as you put your best foot forward and compete your butt off and I think we did that. That's what we want, just to be playing meaningful games in November.

"We are one of the last handful of teams left in the state that are still playing and that's something to be proud of. Even if you lose today, we should be damn proud of what we did."

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News. He can be reached at ewinter@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWints.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Top-seeded Franklin football falls to high-powered Springfield Central in Div. 1 playoffs

