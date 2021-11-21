ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area Public Library activities for week of Nov. 22

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY – The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

The library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App to borrow books from the above libraries.

OPEN

The library is open. Newspapers, magazines and toys will not be available for the time being. Masks are required to be worn, covering mouth and nose, while in the building for the entire visit.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No one is available to take your calls unless it is in the hours listed above.

Activities taking place this week include:

TUESDAY

10 a.m. – “Baby Laptime,” a program for babies, toddlers and preschool-aged children done through Facebook.

THURSDAY

The library will be closed today in observance of Thanksgiving.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of November. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Blanche V. Colosimo from Glorine Carozza;

In memory of Caroll Ann Copper from Joan E. Biasucci, Russ and Ellen Walsh;

In memory of John J. DeCaro, Sr. from John and Elaine VanGorder;

In memory of Phyllis Flinchbaugh Foley from Joanne Foley Tritt;

In memory of Sandra L. “Sandy” Huffman from Bill, Heather, Derek, Tyler and Chelsea Baker, Whitey and Mary Campbell, Jason Campbell, Peggy Householder;

In memory of Kenneth E. Jones from Carole Viccari;

In memory of Ruth Ellen Kauffman from Foerster Instruments Inc.;

In memory of Gwen “The Book Lady” Nash from Michael Block;

In memory of Brenda L. (Jones) Neupauer from Aaron and Bonnie Stabryla;

In memory of Freda M. Newton from Charlotte Gebhardt, Red Hat Ladies.

