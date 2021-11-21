NC State football can control half of its ACC title aspirations, the rest is up to fate

RALEIGH — There's only so much N.C. State can control going forward.

Players checked their phones throughout the pregame meal Saturday, chewing through chunks of chicken and nerves as Clemson raced past Wake Forest.

The stage was set before the opening kickoff against Syracuse. They knew a win meant another week of hope, even with destiny out of their hands.

They know what's still at stake after a 41-17 win over the Orange. Two things need to happen, but only one outcome can be controlled.

A win at home Friday against bitter rival UNC plus a Wake Forest loss on the road to Boston College would equal N.C. State's first appearance in an ACC championship game.

There's a third option that everyone would like to avoid. Clemson, which will finish the season out of conference against South Carolina, would advance from the ACC Atlantic Division if both N.C. State and Wake Forest lose.

Thayer Thomas was asked after Saturday's game what he was thankful for with the Thanksgiving holiday a day before Friday's showdown against UNC.

"I'm thankful we have a chance to play for an ACC championship," he said.

There are a few things that N.C. State can control over the next few days, and that includes the team's Thanksgiving meal. They'll dine together at Brasa's, a Brazillian Steakhouse on Wednesday — not Thursday — to make sure there's no residual food coma against the Tar Heels.

"I think by game time everything in our systems will be gone," said running back Zonovan Knight.

Hopefully not everything, especially with what Knight's done the past two games. The sophomore became the first player in school history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Coach Dave Doeren knows UNC will likely avoid kicking the ball to Knight, and for good reason. He can't control that. But he can control how his special teams punish an opponent for kicking it short.

"We're not just going to fair catch the ball," Doeren said. "I'm not going to let you do that."

The pressure is already on Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC). The division is its to lose, but there's no reason N.C. State can't apply more pressure with a win over UNC.

"Obviously, we'll be big Boston College fans this week," Doeren said.

But it might be Drake Thomas who has the best approach. The sophomore linebacker, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse, didn't check his phone before the game. He seemed less than impressed that he and his brother Thayer had become the first siblings to score a touchdown in the same game since Gerald Ford was President.

"I take the same approach no matter the circumstances," he said.

That's good, because the circumstances have changed significantly over the last 24 hours. History is still within reach for the Wolfpack if they take care of business — and get a little help on the way.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.