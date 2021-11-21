Tennessee football's bowl picture getting clearer, even if Vols choose to not look at it yet

Which bowl will Tennessee play in? Don’t ask the Vols.

It’s the furthest thing from their minds.

Minutes after UT beat South Alabama 60-14 to earn bowl eligibility, players were asked what that feat meant to them. Velus Jones Jr., who had a career-high 246 all-purpose yards in the victory, wasn’t certain the Vols (6-5) had reached that mark.

“We’re (bowl) eligible, right?” Jones asked quarterback Hendon Hooker, who nodded. “I just had to make sure.”

It drew laughs in the news conference room. But there’s an important point to that perspective. The Vols have progressed in coach Josh Heupel’s first season because they’ve had a narrow focus on each game.

“Our best is still out in front of us,” said Heupel, the fifth UT coach in the past 70 years to earn a bowl berth in his debut season. “(Our players) understand their competition really isn’t who you’re playing on Saturday. I don’t care what week it is. It’s really an intrinsic battle against yourself and fighting human nature.”

UT is progressing at the end of the season, which isn’t a given. Just look at teams like Florida (5-6) and Auburn (6-5), who have drifted from SEC divisional contenders to straddling the line of the bowl eligibility.

The Vols will finish the regular season against Vanderbilt (2-9) on Saturday (3:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Losing that game could drop the Vols to the Birmingham Bowl or Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) in the bottom tier of SEC bowls. Winning will guarantee they get a more preferable bid in the middle tier of SEC bowls.

Which bowl will the Vols go to?

The bowl picture is becoming a little clearer for UT and the rest of the SEC, which will have between 11 and 13 bowl-eligible teams. Florida and LSU must beat Florida State and Texas A&M, respectively, to join the group.

The SEC’s top four teams should fill slots in the College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl, Citrus Bowl and possibly a New Year’s Six at-large spot. The final regular season games and conference championship games will determine who falls into those primary bowls.

For now, let’s say Georgia (11-0) and maybe Alabama (10-1) get into the CFP and Alabama or Ole Miss (9-2) go to the Sugar Bowl. If Alabama fills the Sugar Bowl slot, Ole Miss should be in position for a New Year’s Six bowl. Then Texas A&M (8-3) would make sense for the Citrus Bowl.

The secondary pool of SEC bowls — where UT should land if it beats Vanderbilt — includes the Outback (Tampa), Gator (Jacksonville), Music City (Nashville), Duke’s Mayo (Charlotte), Texas (Houston) and Liberty (Memphis) bowls. That’s close to the order of preference for many teams, even though the six bowls are technically even in the selection process.

Arkansas (7-4) and Kentucky (8-3) may have better records or résumés, so they could fill the Florida bowls. That would perhaps give the Vols an opportunity to land in the Music City Bowl or Duke’s Mayo Bowl. There’s even a chance UT could make a case for the Gator Bowl, based on a better matchup or more attractive style of play.

But if the Vols beat Vanderbilt to finish 7-5, it would seem to take special circumstances for them to land in the Texas Bowl or Liberty Bowl.

Anything is possible, though, because the deck can be reshuffled to accommodate the wishes of bowls and the schools while creating the most intriguing matchups. For now, UT's coaches and players aren't concerned.

"(On Saturday night) I don't think there was anybody in our program — and this is going to sound odd — that was focused on (bowl eligibility)," Heupel said. "It's not what I talked about, and I don't think that's what the focus was from our players."

So the Vols’ bowl destination is still unknown until all games are played. And that’s exactly how they like it.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football's bowl picture getting clearer, even if Vols choose to not look at it yet