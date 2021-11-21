Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans officials?
Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente is the lead official for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Corrente was the center of controversy a few weeks back when his crew struggled mightily in a Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Corrente's crew missed several calls that directly impacted scoring drives, none more criticized publicly than the fourth quarter taunting penalty on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, who did the unspeakable action of staring at the Steelers bench during a sack.
Here is the full list of officials for Sunday's game.
Titans vs. Houston Texans game officials
- Referee: Tony Corrente
- Umpire: Dan Ferrell
- Down Judge: Patrick Turner
- Line Judge: Tim Podraza
- Field Judge: Anthony Jeffries
- Side Judge: Don Willard
- Back Judge: Todd Prukop
