Sunday replay: Cleveland Browns outlast Detroit Lions

By Akron Beacon Journal
 8 days ago

A week after their debacle at New England , the Cleveland Browns return to face the NFL's lone winless team, Detroit. The Lions are 0-8-1 after a tie against the Steelers in an ugly Week 10 game .

The Browns are 5-5 and badly in need of a win as they look to regain some momentum and stay in the crowded AFC playoff picture. They are 2-4 over their last six games.

The last time Cleveland and Detroit met, in 2017, the Browns were the winless team. They fell to 0-9 after a 38-24 loss at Detroit, which went 5-4 with the win. Cleveland, of course, was on its way to an 0-16 season.

Here's what you need to know about today's game until the live updates begin.

Lions peck away at the lead

After Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the day, the Lions got the ball at the Browns 34. They weren't able to cash it into the end zone, settling for a 43-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas with 9:07 left in the game.  Browns lead 13-10.

End of third quarter

Browns 13, Lions 7

Lions cut the Browns lead

After a third quarter where it looked as if neither team would score, Lions running back D'Andre Swift rips off a 57-yard touchdown run to punctuate a 4-play, 78-yard drive and cut the Browns lead to 13-7 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

Browns RB Nick Chubb scores

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found running back Nick Chubb for a 5-yard TD on a pass on a first-and-goal.  The Chase McLaughlin extra point is blocked.  The Browns take a 13-0 lead.

Browns K Chase McLaughlin misses field goal

The Browns missed on a chance to build some momentum on a drive where wide receivers were getting very little in the way of separation, they  had to settle for a 46-yard attempt by kicker Chase McLaughlin, who misses it wide right in the Dog Pound end of the stadium.

Browns take a lead courtesy of Jarvis Landry

On a play where it looked as if wide receiver Jarvis Landry was going to take the ball, he instead sees daylight up the middle of the line and scores to give the Browns a 7-0 lead after the extra point, capping an 8-play, 83-yard drive.

Browns and Detroit tied after first quarter

A trade of interceptions between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle highlighted a scoreless first quarter.  The Browns, however, started to mount a drive at the end of the period and sit at the Lions 15.

Donovan Peoples-Jones news: Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be inactive Sunday vs. Lions

What time do the Cleveland Browns play today, and how to watch TV, live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: Cleveland

TV: WJW Fox

Online livestream: Available on desktop web via FOXSports.com or in the FOX Sports app on mobile phones, tablets and connected devices. Viewers need FOX as part of their TV channel line-up in order to watch NFL games on the FOX Sports website and app. Browns games also are live (to in-market fans only) on the official Browns iOS Mobile App.

Browns vs. Patriots betting odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:12 p.m. ET.

Money line: Lions +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Browns -500 (bet $500 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Lions +9.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Browns -9.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Browns-Lions News

Baker Mayfield news: Browns notes: Alex Van Pelt expects Baker Mayfield to play, says Nick Chubb trending in right direction

Nick Chubb news: Fresh off COVID-19 list, Browns' Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton will face Lions: 'I'm ready for whatever'

Myles Garrett news: Browns star Myles Garrett says no 'rift' between him and Joe Woods, knows defense's unity is being tested

Joe Woods news: Browns DC Joe Woods takes criticism, including from Myles Garrett, in stride, makes changes, looks to rebound

Jarvis Landry news: Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. leaving Cleveland 'hurt' and still stings

Tim Boyle news: Detroit Lions QB Tim Boyle ready for first career start: 'Let's go get the first win'

Detroit Lions predictions: Detroit Lions' first win will come this Sunday in Cleveland, so says these Free Press writers

Anthony Lynn news: Why Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn’t consider losing play-calling duties a demotion

Josh Reynolds news: Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds set to debut Sunday vs. Cleveland Browns

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sunday replay: Cleveland Browns outlast Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 matchups that will decide the game vs Lions

With the season on the brink, the Cleveland Browns welcome a winless Detroit Lions team to the shores of Lake Erie. Here are three crucial matchups to watch for in this Week 11 tilt. The Cleveland Browns have their backs against the wall and are in desperate need of a...
NFL
cleveland19.com

Browns beat Detroit Lions with final score of 13 to 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Lions squared off at First Energy Stadium and won with a final score of 13 to 10. The Browns took a two-score lead late in the second quarter thanks to an 11-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a Nick Chubb 5 yard touchdown. The Lions committed three defensive penalties on the drive.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Browns preview podcast: Can changes on offense spark Detroit?

The Detroit Lions offense has a pretty good chance of looking a little different this week. Most notably, quarterback Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury and has yet to practice this week. While there still remains a relatively realistic chance Goff practices on Friday and plays on Sunday, current signs point to backup Tim Boyle starting against the Cleveland Browns this week.
NFL
FanSided

5 Bold Cleveland Browns predictions against those hungry Lions

5 Bold predictions as the Cleveland Browns host the Detroit Lions. The weather on Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns play the Detroit Lions down along the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland, is calling for a wonderful 45 degrees, breezy and rain. Not your ideal conditions, but definitely a time for some bold predictions. In a game where the Lions will be desperate for their first win of the season and the Browns will be desperate for a win to stay in the playoff picture, i believe anything and everything could happen.
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns do just enough to beat winless Detroit Lions: 3News’ Jay Crawford commentary

CLEVELAND — One team was playing to stay in the playoff chase while the other was playing to get their elusive first win of the season. It was hard to tell them apart. That seems to be the margin between contenders and the bottom of the league as the Cleveland Browns needed a Herculean effort from Nick Chubb and critical mistakes from the Detroit Lions to hold on for the 13-10 win Sunday at First Energy Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Detroit Lions on Sunday

After enjoying quality football the past couple of days, many supporters of the Detroit Lions can be thankful for at least one thing. The team cannot embarrass or disappoint anyone on Sunday. With the team having lost to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, fans can enjoy the slate of NFL...
NFL
