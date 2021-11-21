Sunday replay: Cleveland Browns outlast Detroit Lions

A week after their debacle at New England , the Cleveland Browns return to face the NFL's lone winless team, Detroit. The Lions are 0-8-1 after a tie against the Steelers in an ugly Week 10 game .

The Browns are 5-5 and badly in need of a win as they look to regain some momentum and stay in the crowded AFC playoff picture. They are 2-4 over their last six games.

The last time Cleveland and Detroit met, in 2017, the Browns were the winless team. They fell to 0-9 after a 38-24 loss at Detroit, which went 5-4 with the win. Cleveland, of course, was on its way to an 0-16 season.

Here's what you need to know about today's game until the live updates begin.

Lions peck away at the lead

After Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the day, the Lions got the ball at the Browns 34. They weren't able to cash it into the end zone, settling for a 43-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas with 9:07 left in the game. Browns lead 13-10.

End of third quarter

Browns 13, Lions 7

Lions cut the Browns lead

After a third quarter where it looked as if neither team would score, Lions running back D'Andre Swift rips off a 57-yard touchdown run to punctuate a 4-play, 78-yard drive and cut the Browns lead to 13-7 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

Browns RB Nick Chubb scores

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found running back Nick Chubb for a 5-yard TD on a pass on a first-and-goal. The Chase McLaughlin extra point is blocked. The Browns take a 13-0 lead.

Browns K Chase McLaughlin misses field goal

The Browns missed on a chance to build some momentum on a drive where wide receivers were getting very little in the way of separation, they had to settle for a 46-yard attempt by kicker Chase McLaughlin, who misses it wide right in the Dog Pound end of the stadium.

Browns take a lead courtesy of Jarvis Landry

On a play where it looked as if wide receiver Jarvis Landry was going to take the ball, he instead sees daylight up the middle of the line and scores to give the Browns a 7-0 lead after the extra point, capping an 8-play, 83-yard drive.

Browns and Detroit tied after first quarter

A trade of interceptions between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle highlighted a scoreless first quarter. The Browns, however, started to mount a drive at the end of the period and sit at the Lions 15.

Donovan Peoples-Jones news: Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be inactive Sunday vs. Lions

What time do the Cleveland Browns play today, and how to watch TV, live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: Cleveland

TV: WJW Fox

Online livestream: Available on desktop web via FOXSports.com or in the FOX Sports app on mobile phones, tablets and connected devices. Viewers need FOX as part of their TV channel line-up in order to watch NFL games on the FOX Sports website and app. Browns games also are live (to in-market fans only) on the official Browns iOS Mobile App.

