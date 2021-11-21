ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Christmas by the Sea Parade accepting applications now for floats

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Showcasing coastal living with its elaborately decorated floats, most with a coastal theme for the holiday season, the Christmas by the Sea Parade on Oak Island is accepting applications.

The Christmas by the Sea Parade, an event of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Oak Island Town Hall, 4601 E. Oak Island Drive and continues to the intersection of Oak Island Drive and McGlamery Street.

A float decorating contest will be held prior to the parade. Recognition will be given to first and second place in two categories: Group, club, non-profit, and commercial businesses. There will also be an award for overall judges award. Floats will be judged on spirit of the holidays, personalization, and coastal element.

While enjoying the parade expect to see beautifully decorated floats, fire trucks, marching bands, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.

For more information about the parade or other holiday events, please call the chamber at 910-457-6964 or visit southport-oakisland.com/event/christmas-by-the-sea-parade-application-deadline.html.

Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

