Oklahoma State

Out of this world art gets Earthly exhibit in Oklahoma City

By John Brandenburg
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Artistic skills and good senses of humor, are on display in a five-man show exploring "The Outer Limits" of the paranormal in Oklahoma.

"The Outer Limits" exhibit of work by Brent Learned, Harvey Pratt, Rick Sinnett, George Levi, and Mike Rankin is at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo.

Learned, a Cheyenne-Arapaho artist born in Oklahoma City, contributes an acrylic of a "Bigfoot Named Keith," jiving across flat green grass in front of a flat blue sky.

More realistic and less cartoon-like is Learned's acrylic of a "Bigfoot," with reddish-black hair, walking towards us out of a stand of snowy winter trees. Learned also spoofs emotionally manipulative animal television adds with an acrylic of a man pointing a revolver at a bison's head called "Buy Me" (or "We'll Kill this Buffalo").

Other acrylics by Learned have a sculptural element in that they are displayed in small television sets instead of frames. One such Learned acrylic depicts a snowy scene of a man in a buffalo headdress as a way to pay homage to the movie "Little Big Man."

In another work, Learned relies on a loose, semi-abstract style to portray a "Green Indian Basquiat," in a tribute to the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Pratt, too, gives the show a strong sculptural dimension, with a work in which the dark "Head and Left Hand" of a half-human, half-ape creature, come out of the wall to menace us. Other Pratt works include prints of a bigfoot hidden in the brush, and of a group of them, gesturing, to let us know "We Are Still Here."

Known for his giant building murals, Sinnett depicts birds, insects and "Amoebe" in his work, which includes a small lithograph of a "Butterfly Blotter."

Levi recycles classic ledger drawings, portraying two Indian women as "Star People" with a flying saucer, and a warrior on horseback attacking an alien with a spear.

Abstract, multi-colored circles serve to suggest "Past Loves," as well as "love or Confusion" to Rankin in two small acrylic canvases.

The "outer limits" exhibit is highly recommended in its run through Dec. 23 at PACC, the home of the Paseo Art Association, where a small works show is also on view. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Call 405-525-2688 or go to thepaseo.org for information. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The Oklahoman

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

