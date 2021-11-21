Love was key to operettas recently staged at OU

A coffee cantata was enjoyable, but seemed weak, like decaf, compared to an operetta about a maid who becomes mistress of a house, in a recent preview at the University of Oklahoma.

J.S. Bach's "Coffee Cantata," and G.B. Pergolesi's "La Serva Padrona" were staged on a cabaret set at OU's Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave.

Emily Dierks had some good moments and a good voice as Lizzie, the daughter pressured to give up coffee or her marriage prospects in the Bach cantata.

Filling their parts well, too, were Matthew Reynolds as her overbearing father, and Iain Nix as the coffee barrista-lover who rescues her.

Implausibly set in the present at a cafe, the brief piece did make the most of its best prop, a giant I Love New York cup Lizzie found hard to give up. Set in the late 1700s, the evening's second offering, was more believable and had a bigger impact.

Hanna Hall was delightful, and just coquettish enough, singing and acting out the part of Serpina, the ambitious maid, with great relish in "La Serva Padrona."

Indeed, Hall as Serpena almost made manipulation a good thing, maneuvering her middle-aged employer like an angler with a fish on her line, until she landed him.

Cast as Uberto, the employer who raised her but has no clue to his feelings for her, Jose Olivares was wonderfully hammy, Hamlet-like and indecisive. Exploiting his strong voice and stage presence, Olivares had no trouble enlisting spectators in his struggles (with himself).

But it was Allen Pearcy Galeana who nearly stole the show as the mute, almost Harpo Marx-like servant, Vespone, loudly honking his horn. Galeana as Vespone also had some great moments disguised as a roguish soldier Serpina pretends she wants to marry, then feasting behind the courting couple's back.