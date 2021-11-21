ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Love was key to operettas recently staged at OU

By John Brandenburg
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqVOI_0d3ChTiu00

A coffee cantata was enjoyable, but seemed weak, like decaf, compared to an operetta about a maid who becomes mistress of a house, in a recent preview at the University of Oklahoma.

J.S. Bach's "Coffee Cantata," and G.B. Pergolesi's "La Serva Padrona" were staged on a cabaret set at OU's Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave.

Emily Dierks had some good moments and a good voice as Lizzie, the daughter pressured to give up coffee or her marriage prospects in the Bach cantata.

Filling their parts well, too, were Matthew Reynolds as her overbearing father, and Iain Nix as the coffee barrista-lover who rescues her.

Implausibly set in the present at a cafe, the brief piece did make the most of its best prop, a giant I Love New York cup Lizzie found hard to give up. Set in the late 1700s, the evening's second offering, was more believable and had a bigger impact.

Hanna Hall was delightful, and just coquettish enough, singing and acting out the part of Serpina, the ambitious maid, with great relish in "La Serva Padrona."

Indeed, Hall as Serpena almost made manipulation a good thing, maneuvering her middle-aged employer like an angler with a fish on her line, until she landed him.

Cast as Uberto, the employer who raised her but has no clue to his feelings for her, Jose Olivares was wonderfully hammy, Hamlet-like and indecisive. Exploiting his strong voice and stage presence, Olivares had no trouble enlisting spectators in his struggles (with himself).

But it was Allen Pearcy Galeana who nearly stole the show as the mute, almost Harpo Marx-like servant, Vespone, loudly honking his horn. Galeana as Vespone also had some great moments disguised as a roguish soldier Serpina pretends she wants to marry, then feasting behind the courting couple's back.

Comments / 0

Related
Norman Transcript

Contemporary Dance Oklahoma to take stage at OU University Theatre

A variety of repertory representing a range of styles in contemporary dance will be featured in the Contemporary Dance Oklahoma production, presented by University Theatre and the School of Dance at the University of Oklahoma. The production will open at 8 p.m. Dec. 3, with additional performances set for 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1993: Staging ‘Love Letters’ as a fundraiser

Three different casts of “Love Letters” gathered for a group photo by Steve Hanks which was published in the A&E section of the Feb. 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The play staged as a fundraiser for a scholarship fund in the Lewis-Clark State College theater program, and featured four different casts performing over four nights. Three of the two-person casts, pictured here in the Tribune’s photo studio, were Kathleen Trotter and Thomas Hennigan (rear left), Bill Hall and Sharon Taylor (rear right) and Shirlee Hennigan and John L. Nydegger (front). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 48-2221.
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.s. Bach
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

A touching tribute to love and faith in ‘Secret Things’ at 1st Stage

Secret Things by Elaine Romero at 1st Stage presents two themes—the search for spiritual identity and the quest for a life partner—with creativity and grace. It is well-acted, beautifully produced, and features a love story that will send you out of the theater with a renewed sense of life’s possibilities.
RELIGION
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten Trips Over Speakers & Suffers A Hard Fall During Live Show — Watch

Team Blake Shelton singer Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment while performing on ‘The Voice’ on Tuesday, tripping over speakers and falling during the live broadcast. During The Voice‘s live Top 10 results show on Tuesday, contestant Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment on stage: she tripped and fell and appeared to injure herself during the broadcast. The Team Blake Shelton singer was performing with her other teammates, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham, on Nov. 23 and fell to the ground after tripping over speakers as she and the other two singers were walking off stage.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operetta#Fish#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Love Geniuses Appear on 'MTV Fresh Out' Live Stage with 'SCIENTIST'

TWICE's "Love Geniuses" came out of their Love Laboratory to perform "SCIENTIST" live on stage!. Keep reading to see TWICE's 'MTV Fresh Out' Performance. TWICE Performs 'SCIENTIST' on 'MTV Fresh Out,' Features 'Break It' Concept. On the morning of November 13 (KST), TWICE appeared on the popular American music program...
MUSIC
Roger Ebert

Love is Love is Love

Films that seem to have everything going for them but that don't come together can be much more frustrating than films that are simply bad. You keep rooting for them and then sighing. Eleanor Coppola's second dramatic feature "Love is Love is Love" is that kind of film. It's an anthology of three short stories about love and commitment and the prismatic nature of the human personality. It draws together a first-rank cast of character actresses and actors, most of them over 50, then mostly fails to invest the material with the invention and snappiness needed to invigorate it and make it memorable, as opposed to merely agreeable.
MOVIES
nichegamer.com

OU is Delayed to 2022, Second Trailer

Publisher and developer G-Mode and co-developer room6 have announced OU is delayed to 2022 alongside a second official trailer being shared. While OU is delayed to 2022, when it does launch it’ll be available for Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch. Here’s the new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on...
VIDEO GAMES
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

111
Followers
166
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy