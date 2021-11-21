ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Viewpoint: With whatever you face, gratitude and faith provide basis of hope and courage

By Phil G. Busey Sr.
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
In baseball, a batter must learn to hit a curveball to succeed as a hitter. We experience “curveballs” in our lives, as well. This Thanksgiving, give thanks to our God with appreciation for each other and for the courage to hit the curve.

Gratitude is powerful for healing divisions. Realizing our stories are similar can bring us together.

Many Oklahomans suffered a rough day on May 20, 2013. Events of that day forever changed lives, including mine and my family’s. Numerous tornadoes skipped across Oklahoma the previous day. This Monday was sure to bring more and real-life challenges.

I awoke to excruciating pain in both legs. My doctor ordered me to the ER immediately. I walked in. Four hours later, an ascending paralysis was moving up my body. At first, I was told I needed emergency spinal surgery. That would change.

At the same time, my wife, Cathy, and I watched television from the ER as an EF5 tornado devastated Moore. Our daughter, Emily, was teaching there at Highland East. All we could do was watch and wait. We could not reach her by cell. We were experiencing so many feelings, from helplessness to terror. We resolved to face whatever came — together and with faith.

Thankfully, we heard from Em. She was OK, but shaken up. Half of her school was gone.

The following morning, I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare disease where your own antibodies attack your nerves. It causes ascending paralysis that usually descends. Complete recovery for me was unknown.

That was eight years ago and the last time I walked unaided. My world shrank dramatically. Grasping an understanding of the challenges ahead, I pushed forward, slowly making progress and regaining my world with the support of countless wonderful people.

Dependent upon others, I experienced the power of gratitude, faith, empathy and humility. So many helped me overcome physical changes. Cathy was my ultimate caregiver. I could not have made it without her. Emily, even after her experiences said, “Don’t let this define you, Daddy. Define yourself through it.”

All my family’s lives were changed; however, we are stronger and closer for it. Recovery has been difficult physically and emotionally, but gratefully, I continue to improve. Today, I live a new mobility with tools — my wheelchair, walker and leg braces — and a renewed confidence. In times like this, a person has two choices — find the resolve to face what befalls you or just accept it. I chose the first, accepting my new normal without resignation. That has made the difference.

Through my adversities, I have developed a deeper appreciation for health care providers who give unselfishly and for those with disabilities. Every day brings challenges for them — and we can do much more to help.

When I was a college baseball player, I never imagined not walking. Appreciate what you can do — not what you cannot. When life throws you a curve ball, you can hit it — but only if you try. Courage rests within all of us. Eleanor Roosevelt defined courage as doing what you think you cannot.

An ancient Chinese philosopher said, “a 1,000-mile journey begins with the first step.” Choose to take it. Define yourself. Whatever you face, gratitude and faith provide the basis of hope and courage. There really is a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Phil G. Busey Sr. is chairman and CEO of DRG and The Busey Group of Cos.

