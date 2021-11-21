Project could bring businesses, apartments to vacant lot on Front Street in downtown Wilmington

Wilmington's South Front District could see more than 60 new apartments if plans for a proposed project come to fruition.

Plans for The Block on Front were submitted to the city of Wilmington on Nov. 17 and are undergoing technical review by city staff.

The project is planned for a currently vacant lot along Front Street between Wright and Meares Streets in the South Front District, an area that has seen a growing number of restaurants in recent years.

The land is currently owned by DTSC, LLC, a company that purchased the land in 2015, according to property records from New Hanover County. Todd Toconis, a member manager with the LLC, said the group had looked into various uses for the site.

They had previously submitted plans for a storage facility on the site before shifting their focus to housing.

“We know that there is a tremendous need for workforce housing downtown and in the tri-county area," Toconis said.

The development will be geared toward the demographic Toconis already sees renting downtown: singles aged 25 to 60 who want their own space instead of living with roommates.

Plans for the development include varying sizes of what Toconis called "efficient, livable units."

Each of the four buildings will include 16 units with eight studios, five two-bedrooms and three one-bedroom apartments, according to planning documents. That amounts to a total of 64 apartments across the site.

The buildings are nearly identical in their residential and commercial components, said Clark Hipp, the owner of Hipp Architecture and Development, the Wilmington-based architecture firm that developed plans for the project.

When designing the buildings, Hipp said his company aimed to use materials that would fit in with the existing neighborhood.

“Architecturally, we were trying to relate to the industrial area that is South Front,” he said.

Each building is also set to include approximately 1,200 square feet of commercial space. In order to comply with the site's urban mixed use zoning designation, the development needed to include commercial space to accommodate the density it would add, Hipp said.

The commercial spaces are designed to serve those living in the area, Hipp said.

“We kind of envision those being small internet cafes or coffee shops or something that would cater to the people who would live in this development," he said.

The project is similar to other multi-family developments that have gone up near downtown Wilmington in recent years like the Pearl apartments at the intersection of 5th and Wooster streets.

This project would help bridge downtown Wilmington and the growing South Front District and is within walking distance to several restaurants and other businesses, Hipp said.

“It’s a great little location,” he added.

The project is one of several that have been planned for the area but could be the first one built, Hipp said.

While Toconis said it's difficult to predict an exact timeline, he expects construction to start next summer with the complex opening to residents in the spring of 2023.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

