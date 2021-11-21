ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Project could bring businesses, apartments to vacant lot on Front Street in downtown Wilmington

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBMR7_0d3ChJ8s00

Wilmington's South Front District could see more than 60 new apartments if plans for a proposed project come to fruition.

Plans for The Block on Front were submitted to the city of Wilmington on Nov. 17 and are undergoing technical review by city staff.

The project is planned for a currently vacant lot along Front Street between Wright and Meares Streets in the South Front District, an area that has seen a growing number of restaurants in recent years.

The land is currently owned by DTSC, LLC, a company that purchased the land in 2015, according to property records from New Hanover County. Todd Toconis, a member manager with the LLC, said the group had looked into various uses for the site.

They had previously submitted plans for a storage facility on the site before shifting their focus to housing.

“We know that there is a tremendous need for workforce housing downtown and in the tri-county area," Toconis said.

The development will be geared toward the demographic Toconis already sees renting downtown: singles aged 25 to 60 who want their own space instead of living with roommates.

Plans for the development include varying sizes of what Toconis called "efficient, livable units."

Each of the four buildings will include 16 units with eight studios, five two-bedrooms and three one-bedroom apartments, according to planning documents. That amounts to a total of 64 apartments across the site.

The buildings are nearly identical in their residential and commercial components, said Clark Hipp, the owner of Hipp Architecture and Development, the Wilmington-based architecture firm that developed plans for the project.

When designing the buildings, Hipp said his company aimed to use materials that would fit in with the existing neighborhood.

“Architecturally, we were trying to relate to the industrial area that is South Front,” he said.

Each building is also set to include approximately 1,200 square feet of commercial space. In order to comply with the site's urban mixed use zoning designation, the development needed to include commercial space to accommodate the density it would add, Hipp said.

The commercial spaces are designed to serve those living in the area, Hipp said.

“We kind of envision those being small internet cafes or coffee shops or something that would cater to the people who would live in this development," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YGIP_0d3ChJ8s00

The project is similar to other multi-family developments that have gone up near downtown Wilmington in recent years like the Pearl apartments at the intersection of 5th and Wooster streets.

This project would help bridge downtown Wilmington and the growing South Front District and is within walking distance to several restaurants and other businesses, Hipp said.

“It’s a great little location,” he added.

The project is one of several that have been planned for the area but could be the first one built, Hipp said.

While Toconis said it's difficult to predict an exact timeline, he expects construction to start next summer with the complex opening to residents in the spring of 2023.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Project could bring businesses, apartments to vacant lot on Front Street in downtown Wilmington

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Real Estate
New Hanover County, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Restaurants#Front Street#The Block On Front#Dtsc#Llc
Star News

Star News

11
Followers
43
Post
672
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy