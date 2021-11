Bloomfield is known as Pittsburgh’s Little Italy, and come 2022 it could get a little less Italian. Donatelli’s Italian Food Center, a longtime Italian grocer on Liberty Avenue, announced on Nov. 9 that it is looking for a potential buyer, and if it can’t find one, it will be closing in early 2022. The grocer has served Bloomfield for nearly 90 years. The store was originally opened by Frank Donatelli and George Rosato in 1932, when the neighborhood had many newly arrived Italian immigrants, according to a press release.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO