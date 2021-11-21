ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Job and Family Services system will be down on Dec. 3

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has scheduled an outage of the Ohio Benefits system on Friday, Dec. 3.

The Ohio Benefits Worker Portal will be inaccessible on that date. As a result of the outage, Portage County and other counties throughout the state will be unable to process applications or reported changes on TANF, SNAP, and Medicaid cases.

This means that:

• Any verifications received into Portage County Job & Family Services offices, either by mail, electronically or in person, will not be processed until Monday, Dec. 6, at the earliest.

• Any applications received into Portage County Job & Family Services offices, either by mail, electronically or in person, will not be processed or scheduled for an appointment until Monday, Dec. 6, or later. Applications will be reviewed for potential expedited services.

• Any phone calls received regarding case status changes or case inquiries will not be able to be answered during this period. Information will be gathered along with contact information and calls will be returned as soon as possible, beginning Monday, Dec. 6.

Portage County residents who contact the agency on this day with food emergencies will be referred to the county’s 211 line for assistance.

