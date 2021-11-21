ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people amid unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that...

The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Chicago Police cancel officers’ days off amid fear of unrest over verdict

Chicago is gearing up for unrest in the event Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted of homicide charges.The Chicago Police Department (CPD) cancelled all scheduled days off for all personnel beginning this Friday.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is standing trial for killing two men and wounding a third on 25 August 2020 during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 65 miles north of Chicago.The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday and the defence is expected to wrap up by next week before the case is submitted to a jury. Mr Rittenhouse faces a maximum sentence of life in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Dutch police arrest dozens over new Covid riots

Dutch police said Sunday they had arrested 48 people after a second night of violent riots erupted over the government's coronavirus measures. Prosecutors meanwhile updated to four the number of people shot when police opened fire during an "orgy of violence" in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday night. The two nights of unrest in a number of cities came a week after the Dutch government went into a partial lockdown over a surge in cases. In The Hague on Saturday night, officers in riot gear charged demonstrators who set fire to bicycles and an electric moped piled in the middle of a busy intersection.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
UPI News

Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dutch police opened fire on people protesting pandemic-related restrictions in Rotterdam, injuring at least two people, law enforcement officials said Saturday. The protests, which the Rotterdam police deemed a riot, broke out along Coolsingel street in central Rotterdam on Friday. Police said the demonstrations turned violent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The unrest "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

German club Rostock fined for fan attacks on police

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German second-division soccer club Hansa Rostock has been fined 97,300 euros ($109,000) after its fans attacked police and stadium security officials, and appeared to celebrate a police officer’s death. The German soccer federation’s disciplinary tribunal said around 150 Rostock supporters threw stones and pyrotechnics at police after leaving a game in September. One police officer was injured and a police vehicle was set on fire. A firework also landed on the field. Three security staff were hurt in clashes with Rostock fans who were trying to storm the field at another game. Fans also displayed a banner reading “one less” at a third game after a police officer had died in a training exercise.
SOCCER
BBC

Covid: Dutch unrest continues, and WHO concerns over Europe Covid rise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says four suspected traffickers were arrested on suspicion of being linked to a deadly migrant boat sinking in the English Channel that killed at least 31 people. Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais. The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Dutch ICU boss calls for tough lockdown to rein in virus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Social distancing has became mandatory again across the Netherlands as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Meanwhile, the head of the country’s leading intensive care physician is calling for even tougher measures to rein in the pandemic. The Netherlands is in the midst of a surge that has seen a string of new daily records for numbers of coronavirus infections in recent weeks. The country’s public health institute last week recorded a 39% spike in infections and said hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose. The head of the national association of intensive care units, Diederik Gommers, appealed Tuesday night for a tough lockdown, including closing schools, something the government has been keen to avoid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION

