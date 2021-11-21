On Nov.11, Crestwood Primary School held a dedication ceremony of a new "little library" box in memory of Terri Lawless, a former staff member who passed away earlier this fall.

A true community effort, the Gilles family donated the materials and construction while the school staff donated the funds to purchase a bench to go nearby with an inscription of: “In Loving Memory of Terri Lawless." The Picone family installed the little library and bench; and staff donated the books to fill the box.

Lawless was a librarian at the primary school last school year and worked at both the primary and intermediate school offices this school year.

“Terri loved books, working with kids, and instilling a love of reading,” CPS principal Cynthia Ducca said. “She also loved helping students with math and reading.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Crestwood Primary School honors memory of librarian Terri Lawless with 'little library'