Letter to the Editor: LoveLight appreciates community support for programs

Since 1995, LoveLight, Inc., a local non-profit, has been providing activities and programs designed to promote the healthful development and future success of children and teens, particularly those experiencing poverty. Our services to the community are only possible through the support of many individuals and organizations, and so, at this season of giving thanks, I am writing to express our appreciation for your support.

For 26 years we have been distributing meals and sponsoring activities in lower-income neighborhoods and in response to the pandemic, between October 2020 and mid-August 2021, provided 35,722 suppers and 31,588 snacks for children in Kent, Brimfield, and Windham, and 4,153 breakfasts for Kent children, for a total of 124,522 meals as well as snacks for children since the summer of 1996. In addition to providing such programs as Tutoring PLUS, PEAKS mentoring project, and workshops for teachers and parents, LoveLight has given hundreds of college students the opportunity for experiential learning to complement their studies, through community service, internships, and employment.

Besides our continuing vision of creating a model, intergenerational child development & lifelong learning center, LoveLight goals include the launch of a young entrepreneur project; initiation of free distribution of new goods for needy families; sponsoring of a youth development project in partnership with the KSU Dept. of Pan-African Studies; and provision of stress reduction/prevention sessions to benefit teachers & students.

Those who would like to support LoveLight’s efforts have a special opportunity through Wayside Furniture’s After Thanksgiving Giving Event, in which they will match, up to $100 per person, checks and money orders written to LoveLight, Inc. and taken to the Wayside Furniture store located at 1367 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312 on the days following Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov 26, 10-8; Saturday, Nov 27, 10-6; Sunday, Nov 28, noon-6; and Monday, Nov 29,10-8 or until Wayside’s $100,000 match is reached. Checks and money orders must contain name, address, and phone number of the donor.

On behalf of those we serve, thank you and Happy Thanksgiving.

Lisbeth (Betsy) Justice, Executive Director

LoveLight, Inc.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Letter to the Editor: LoveLight appreciates community support for programs