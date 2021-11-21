ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Letter to the Editor: LoveLight appreciates community support for programs

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Since 1995, LoveLight, Inc., a local non-profit, has been providing activities and programs designed to promote the healthful development and future success of children and teens, particularly those experiencing poverty. Our services to the community are only possible through the support of many individuals and organizations, and so, at this season of giving thanks, I am writing to express our appreciation for your support.

For 26 years we have been distributing meals and sponsoring activities in lower-income neighborhoods and in response to the pandemic, between October 2020 and mid-August 2021, provided 35,722 suppers and 31,588 snacks for children in Kent, Brimfield, and Windham, and 4,153 breakfasts for Kent children, for a total of 124,522 meals as well as snacks for children since the summer of 1996. In addition to providing such programs as Tutoring PLUS, PEAKS mentoring project, and workshops for teachers and parents, LoveLight has given hundreds of college students the opportunity for experiential learning to complement their studies, through community service, internships, and employment.

Besides our continuing vision of creating a model, intergenerational child development & lifelong learning center, LoveLight goals include the launch of a young entrepreneur project; initiation of free distribution of new goods for needy families; sponsoring of a youth development project in partnership with the KSU Dept. of Pan-African Studies; and provision of stress reduction/prevention sessions to benefit teachers & students.

Those who would like to support LoveLight’s efforts have a special opportunity through Wayside Furniture’s After Thanksgiving Giving Event, in which they will match, up to $100 per person, checks and money orders written to LoveLight, Inc. and taken to the Wayside Furniture store located at 1367 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312 on the days following Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov 26, 10-8; Saturday, Nov 27, 10-6; Sunday, Nov 28, noon-6; and Monday, Nov 29,10-8 or until Wayside’s $100,000 match is reached. Checks and money orders must contain name, address, and phone number of the donor.

On behalf of those we serve, thank you and Happy Thanksgiving.

Lisbeth (Betsy) Justice, Executive Director

LoveLight, Inc.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Letter to the Editor: LoveLight appreciates community support for programs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Brimfield Township, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Windham, OH
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Society
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Lovelight#Poverty#Charity#Lovelight Inc#Kent Children#The Ksu Dept#Pan African Studies#Wayside Furniture
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

59
Followers
36
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy