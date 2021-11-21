ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things we learned during Gators’ disastrous loss at Missouri

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Florida suffered its fourth consecutive SEC defeat and seventh loss by one possession the past two seasons, falling 24-23 in overtime at Missouri.

Three things learned during what turned out to be Dan Mullen’s final SEC game with the Gators:

1. Emory Jones didn’t earn Mullen’s trust

Mullen turned his starting quarterback into a receiver in overtime with the game on line. He also chose not to give Jones a chance to win during regulation.

Pulling out close games is difficult without a clutch quarterback consistently making sound decisions.

Trent Whittemore is one of the Gators’ better pass-catchers, but facing third-and-short from Missouri’s 6- yard line Mullen tapped into the sophomore’s QB skills from his days at Gainesville Buchholz. Following a reverse option, Whittemore found Jones in stride deliver the opening salvo in OT.

The play call was vintage Mullen. Going for 2 to put the pressure on Mizzou would have been, too. Ditto driving for a field goal with 1:04 remaining and the ball during a 16-16 game.

Mullen instead played it safe, a common theme this season with Jones at QB.

A bold approach is high risk with a shoddy offensive line, pedestrian playmakers on the perimeter and a quarterback unable to manage a complete game plan.

Jones is an effective runner, but makes late decisions and inaccurate, ill-advised throws even when deep in Florida territory. Much of the game a pick-6 felt inevitable but did not materialize.

Right tackle Jean Delance is still getting snaps which sums up the state of the offensive line. Delance continues to commit false starts and miss assignments 11 games into his sixth season of college football.

Don’t be fooled by redshirt junior receiver Jacob Copeland’s 8 catch for 102 yards — both SEC highs in 2021. Not only was a 49-yard catch on the final play of the first half a stat-padder, Copeland dropped a first-down pass to short-circuit a critical drive and continue his struggles catching the ball.

As the Gators enter the final week of the regular season, it is increasingly clear Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney camouflaged a lot of issues.

2. Defense wakes up too late

Those wondering whether Florida’s players have packed it in, look no further than Florida’s defensive effort. It didn’t matter in the end with Mullen’s firing Sunday, but a week after Samford torched them for 42 points during the opening 30 minutes the Gators made Missouri earn its meager 286 yards.

Expected to gash the Gators’ reeling run D, SEC leading rusher Tyler Badie was held in check much of the game.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was terrific with 11 solo tackles; pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr. had his best game this season (5 tackles, 1 sack); and end Zachary Carter (1.5 tackles for loss) was relentless but also had two costly penalties.

Florida, though, needed to be perfect on a night when the offense struggled to score. Eventually, Missouri capitalized on a handful of Gators’ miscues, culminating with a blown coverage on the Tigers’ 2-point conversion.

By then, Badie had found his stride, too.

The Tigers’ success in crunch time did not completely overshadow an unexpected performance by the Gators.

“We played lights out all night except for a couple plays that were extremely late in the game,” tackle Antonio Valentino said. “A lot of people were questioning us, questioning our desire, willingness to play especially after last week giving up how many points we gave up. Our defense came together.”

Valentino, a Penn State graduate transfer, said the Gators rallied around their coaches.

The show of support didn’t carry enough weight. First, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham got the boot two Sundays ago. Mullen followed suit.

3. Anthony Richardson remains an enigma

Richardson has become a riddle wrapped in 6 feet, 4 inches and 236 pounds of athletic talent and potential. Even in a limited role, the 19-year-old cannot seem to stay healthy and on the field.

Anthony’s been banged up, had more injuries in practice this week,” Mullen said. “[He] was limited in his opportunity, in his ability to practice.”

Last month at LSU, Richardson appeared to seize the starting job from the struggling Jones. But a concussion against Georgia and a freak knee injury dancing at the team hotel the night before the South Carolina loss stalled his progress.

Richardson’s role clearly has tested his patience.

Following Saturday’s game, he swapped his playbook for the Bible, quoting Proverbs 3: 5-6.

It reads, ““Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Just a redshirt freshman, Richardson has a long path ahead. This season, though, has become a dead end.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

