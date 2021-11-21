Connecticut Gov. Lamont says there are no profits yet for his wife on state contract with COVID-19 testing company; renews vow to donate to charity

Gov. Ned Lamont says that his wife, Annie, right, has not made any profits from a health care company that holds a state contract. Lamont renewed his vow to donate any profits to charity. The Lamonts are shown here in May 2018 at the Connecticut Democratic convention with Susan Bysiewicz, who later became lieutenant governor. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant

Gov. Ned Lamont says his family has not made any profit from a health care company that his wife’s venture capital firm invested in and which now holds a state contract, but he renewed his vow to donate any earnings to charity.

Questions have been raised about potential conflicts of interest because Annie Lamont’s company is an investor in Stamford-based Sema4, which is among four firms that signed contracts last year to perform COVID-19 testing in Connecticut as the virus was spreading.

“Sema4 was one of the testing groups that allowed us to speed it up,” Lamont told The Courant. “I said that Annie has a small investment there, so make sure that we put every dime of profit into charity. We sent that right to the Board of Ethics.”

Lamont has said little about the investment in Sema4 in the 18 months since the testing company signed a lucrative state contract. The state’s ethics office has found no conflict of interest with the contract.

No donations have been made so far because the Sema4 venture is not yet profitable, Lamont said. The Lamont administration says his office had nothing to do with the signing of the contract, which was negotiated by the Office of the Chief Comptroller.

“There’s nothing yet, but there will be, I think,” Lamont said. “It’s still under water. At least they don’t have liquidity or return on the investment yet, but they will at some point in the next couple of years. We will do what we said we were going to do.”

Lamont described the current status as “zero profit” so far. A donation will be made “as soon as there is” profit, he said.

Lamont and his spokesman, Max Reiss, said the Lamonts would donate any profits to 4-CT, an independent nonprofit that was created last year to help citizens who have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lamonts have already donated to 4-CT.

Sema4 contract negotiated by comptroller

In March of 2020, the rapidly unfolding pandemic prompted Lamont to issue an executive order that shut down all “nonessential” businesses in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. One of the biggest issues at the time for the state was having enough testing capacity to quickly track the explosive growth of the coronavirus.

With states frantically competing for testing and COVID-19 cases surging, Connecticut moved quickly to sign contracts with labs that could handle an onslaught of COVID-19 testing. Within a month, the state signed contracts with four big laboratories that promised enough capacity to conduct 100,000 tests per day in Connecticut, regardless of geography or age. Sema4 was the last of the four labs to sign on May 21.

Besides Sema4, the three other major laboratories hired by the state were Genesys Diagnostics in Montville, Yale New Haven Health in New Haven, and The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington.

Sema4 is also one of the health care startups that received funding from Oak HC/FT, a venture capital company where Annie Lamont is one of the company’s founders. OAK HC/FT, with more than $3 billion in assets it manages, was an important backer of Sema4 as it sought to move aggressively into genomic testing.

The Sema4 contract was negotiated by the office of State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, a Democrat whose constitutional office is legally independent of the governor’s office and the Lamont administration. Under a policy put in place in 2019 and backed by the state’s Citizen’s Ethics Advisory Board , the Lamonts sought to insulate their personal financial interest from state business decisions.

Although Lamont has said the policy proves his office had no connection with the Sema4 deal, a likely Republican opponent in the 2022 gubernatorial election, has raised questions about the contract, which has received relatively little attention since 2020.

In an op-ed published in The Courant earlier this month, Bob Stefanowski wrote that the public still did not know “how much money the Lamonts personally made on the deal and whether they ever delivered on their promise to donate these profits to charity.”

“The contract was awarded despite warnings from The Office of State Ethics that contracts between Annie Lamont’s firm or any associated companies and the state of Connecticut could present a conflict of interest,” Stefanowski wrote.

“Governor Lamont, Mrs. Lamont, their immediate family and associated businesses are barred from entering into any State contracts ‘unless the contract has been awarded through an open and public process, including prior public offer and subsequent public disclosure of all proposals considered and the contract awarded,’ an advisory opinion from the Office of Ethics notes.”

More than a year before the pandemic started, the Lamonts took steps to avoid potential conflicts of interest with Annie Lamont’s clients or businesses. The Office of State Ethics signed off on the plan in a detailed, 16-page legal opinion.

One of the governor’s state lawyers contacted the ethics office about the Sema4 contract when it was in the process of being signed. In compliance with the ethics plan, Lamont’s staff said he had been insulated from the contract process and, in addition, the governor and his wife had offered to donate any income that they might receive through OakHC/FT.

“Upon finding out that the State Comptroller awarded a contract to Sema4, the Governor and First Lady wish to donate any benefit that they may derive from the contract to charity,” associate general counsel Walter Menjivar wrote to the ethics office. “We have advised them that they are under no legal obligation to do so. I wanted to bring this to your attention because this is the first time that one of the companies listed on the recusal list has entered into a contract with the state.”

Connecticut and Sema4

Sema4 has been closely intertwined with the state since it arrived here during the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who made developing the state’s bioscience and biopharma industries a top priority.

Sema4 was one of the companies that Malloy offered millions of dollars in return for moving here and unlike some other state spending, the Sema4 investment has resulted in significant job growth.

Sema4′s relationship with Connecticut dates back to 2014, when the state loaned $9.5 million to Sema4 to create 145 jobs at a new lab in Branford. In 2018, Gov. Malloy’s administration loaned the company $6 million to move its New York City laboratory to Connecticut and create 400 new jobs in Stamford.

By 2020, the company, which describes itself as a “patient-centered health intelligence company,” had labs in Stamford and Branford, as well as a headquarters in Stamford. The company further said it was operating “one of the largest clinical genomics laboratories in the world.”

To win the COVID-19-testing contract, Sema4 — with state and federal certifications for complex DNA testing — promised the capability to provide 10,000 test results a day. Since it is located in the state, officials said the company could cut at least a day or two off the time between sample arrival and test result vs. out-of-state labs that needed to ship specimens across the country.

The “formal partnership” with Connecticut provided “testing to state employees, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, and patients requiring care at primary care facilities, among others.”

Sema4′s testing, along with other contracts, has helped to propel Connecticut to become one of the leaders in COVID-19 vaccination and control of the virus after a deadly start in 2020.

Sema4, meanwhile, appears to be a savvy investment for backers who poured millions into the health care startup.

Sema4 debuted on the market in July after raising $500 million and merging with another company. The company is valued at about $3 billion, and revenue is projected to grow to $500 million by 2023.

“Sema4 can really step on the gas and accelerate its powerful business model,” a company executive said last summer.

The amount that the partnership cost the state has not been disclosed. The prices that Sema4 and other labs charge for tests is proprietary.

Courant staff writer Edmund Mahony contributed to this report.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com .