Despite pandemic, MofonGo restaurant founder sees a line of successes

MofonGo founder Vincent Placeres prepares mofongo during a break in production of the "Man V. Food" show last month at Placeres' New Britain restaurant. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Steve Smith

During the 20-month stretch that destroyed some Connecticut restaurants and shook many, MofonGo thrived in New Britain, expanded to Hartford and Windsor and now may open in Waterbury and New Haven, too.

Along the way, founder Vincent Placeres also donated thousands of meals to frontline workers in and around New Britain, especially in the early months of the pandemic when much of the state was staying home.

Placeres, 35, has become one of the success stories of New Britain’s drive for a downtown revival, creating one of the city’s most popular lunch spots directly across from Central Park. He’s now thinking about eventually franchising the concept, a fusion of Puerto Rican cuisine with some mainland American flourishes.

“We have three solid locations. We’re doing more next year and the year after. Knock on wood, our goal is one to two (new) MofonGos a year,” Placeres said during a break at his New Britain flagship restaurant.

MofonGo’s corner location, once a failing pizzeria, is on many days the busiest business for a block in either direction. Locations at Parkville Market in Hartford and on Broad Street in Windsor opened in 2020, and both are succeeding, Placeres said.

The model is relatively simple: Serve freshly prepared meals with an interesting cuisine, largely for takeout but with enough tables inside to accommodate a decent-sized lunch rush.

Even as he’s looking to franchise MofonGo, Placeres is also looking to new possibilities. Last week, he opened Creole BBQ a few doors away on Main Street in New Britain.

Gerry Amodio, executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, has grown to be one of Placeres’ top fans, praising his work in bringing life back to the city center.

“He does a lot for New Britain, and that’s part of why things are going the way they are. For downtown, this is the future they promised us,” Amodio said. “And his food is really delicious.”

Like many in the downtown campaign, Amodio was disappointed in 2018 when Placeres’ ambitious project known as The Kitchen survived only six months. But Placeres returned his attention to building MofonGo, and a strong emphasis on takeout paid off when the pandemic struck, Amodio said.

“I think Vincent found out who he was. He’s not a sit-down restaurant guy. MofonGo was still busy during COVID — his model is the Chipotle takeout model, with ordering online,” Amodio said.

The start of the pandemic was also a time when Placeres got to show commitment to the city.

Mayor Erin Stewart gave him a Think Beyond Yourself community service award after he donated — and sometimes personally delivered — thousands of meals to hospital workers, police and nursing home staff in the first seven weeks of the pandemic. He organized a campaign with several other local restaurant owners to help The Friendship Center as well as the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

“It was definitely something I felt I had to do for my community. So many places were closed down, so who was feeding the homeless shelters? It was a tag team of me and a few other restaurants,” he said.

“We were also taking care of the hospital every single night: It was a guaranteed 7 o’clock and 11 o’clock delivery. Emergency room, ICU, respiratory team — the ones who were receiving the COVID patients,” he said. “This is when there was no vaccine or anything like that. The doctors and the nurses couldn’t go down to the cafeteria. The beds were packed. They were losing one or two patients every couple of days. It was nuts.”

Placeres said he’s convinced that he and the other restaurant owners had help to succeed in delivering 300 meals a night.

“I’m a God-fearing man, always have been. You do good in your community, you do good in the world, God is going to bless you,” he said. “Not only did he protect me from getting sick, he blessed me with two more locations in 2020 when restaurants were shutting down.”

He credits his staff for much of the business’s growth, and said one key is to treat strong employees well. Unlike many competitors, Placeres’ business didn’t cut hours or trim its menu because of the tight labor market.

“I spend a lot of money on payroll, trust me. My staff gets taken care of,” Placeres said. “I was paying $15 an hour before 15 was a big thing. I’ve never had a staffing issue.

“There are restaurants that can’t even open their doors right now, but my staff stayed with me through thick and thin. The whole pandemic, we were never closed one day.”