Powell: Give thanks for Cool Whip this Thanksgiving

By By Mary Alice Powell / Special to The Blade
 3 days ago

If any one convenience product for Thanksgiving 2021 has a place in my heart and double room in the freezer, it’s Cool Whip. I am not referring to the flavored or the low fat, but the original old Cool Whip that has been topping pumpkin pies and other sweets since 1966.

This testimony to the spoonable whipped topping comes from someone who grew up on fresh-from-the-barn whipping cream. Granted no processed food comes anywhere close to the flavor and freshness of real whipped cream. Unquestionably, there are plenty of holiday purists who prefer the old-fashioned topping and hope the cream doesn’t break down, or worse yet, turn to butter if over-beaten.

I often wonder if my ancestors would have taken to the quick easy products as most of us have. For grandma and great-grandma, separating the milk from the cream was a daily ritual.

Many of us still remember when the low temperatures in winter did the cream separation. When our milk was delivered in bottles on the porch, it was a treat to find the cream extending to the top far enough to remove it for our morning oatmeal.

Dream Whip was the Kraft product that preceded Cool Whip as a dessert topping. When it made its debut in 1957, when I was a budding food editor, it was exciting to try not just as a topping but in baked good recipes home economists had developed.

Of course I still have a box of Dream Whip in the cupboard, just in case I get the yen to make a Dream Cake.

Compared to spoonable, always-ready Cool Whip, preparing Dream Whip was a chore.

The directions on the Dream Whip package are to combine the powdered contents of one envelope with a half-cup of milk, a little vanilla, and beat it with an electric mixer for four minutes. By today’s standards that’s about three minutes too long.

Of the many recipes that have been developed using Cool Whip, the most iconic got into the political ring shortly after it was introduced.

Watergate Salad is a green salad that traveled the grassroots of America with several names. It is also known as Pistachio Delight, Green Goop, and Shut the Gate. It is a dessert side salad made of pistachio pudding, canned pineapple, Cool Whip, and marshmallows.

The Green Goop faded into American culinary records. In the meantime Kraft’s recipe development team assigned to Cool Whip were busy at the drawing and tasting boards Their conclusion, Snowball Cake, is a classic delicate sweet void all ugly green, but pure white save subtle flecks of pineapple.

I recently made the no-bake Snowball for a friend’s birthday and suggest after all the traditional holiday baking, it will be a welcome light dessert.

My Thanksgiving dinner came early this year several miles from an Ohio turkey farm and sans any traditional trappings.

During a brief visit to Mercy Health — Perrysburg Hospital, sous chef Herb Stokes put our culinary conversation into action in an upscale presentation featuring barramundi. Herb purchased it at Churchill’s in the neighborhood and sautéed it gently. It is a farm-raised Asian bass, chosen, he said, because of my fondness for sea bass. He even put brown sugar on the sweet potatoes because, he said, I like brown sugar on my oatmeal. Slender stalks of asparagus and tiramisu completed the surprise tray.

Herb studied culinary arts at Monroe Community College. During his tenure as sous chef at Evans Street Station in Tecumseh, Mich., he was on the team that expedited a ProMedica banquet for 350.

Save this recipe for a cold January or February day.

Snowball Cake

1 10-inch angel food cake; most commercial angel food cakes are 8 inches, so you have to buy two and make allowances.

6 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple in heavy syrup, drained with syrup reserved

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup white sugar

1 10-ounce package flaked coconut

2 1/4-ounce packages unflavored gelatin

4 tablespoons water

1 cup boiling water

Line a four-quart round mixing bowl with parchment paper. Break cake up into small bite-sized pieces. Drain the crushed pineapple, reserve the syrup. You should have one cup of syrup; if not, add enough water to make one cup.

Dissolve the gelatin in four tablespoons of cold water. Add the boiling water, pineapple syrup, sugar and lemon juice. Mix well and place in the refrigerator until mixture just starts to thicken. Add the crushed pineapple to the gelatin mix and then fold in four cups of the whipped topping. Place a layer of cake pieces, then a layer of the pineapple mixture in the prepared bowl. Continue layering until all the cake and pineapple mixture is used up. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or overnight. Turn the chilled cake out onto a serving platter and frost it with the remaining whipped topping and sprinkle with the coconut.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com

