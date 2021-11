Simon says: When market turmoil erupts, you may want to freeze. Most of us think of ourselves as "investors" because we may have an IRA or 401-k with our employer. We don't know much about the stock market and rely on our co-workers or friends for investment advice. We have neither the time nor the patience to do the required homework to learn the language and philosophy of investing. All we know is that we want our money to grow.

1 DAY AGO