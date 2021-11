Time Out Market Miami is going into the high season strong—and you’ll want to bring your appetite for what’s in store. This month, our editorially curated food-and-culture destination is welcoming three restaurants to its all-star lineup: YU ME Japanese Kitchen, Holy Crab and Bubusan are all slated to open within the next few weeks. The new eateries bring a mix of fresh cuisines and authentic flavors to the dining behemoth, which expands its hours of operation on November 29th. Starting Monday—the first day of Miami Art Week!—Time Out Market will be open seven days a week. Below, a look at all of the tasty food you can expect this month.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO