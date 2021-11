I served in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1956. I was in Korea from Nov. 1952 to Oct. 1953. The following is my story. At about this time, some 68 years ago, I was sailing the Pacific Ocean on my way home from Korea. Our ship, the USNS Gen. William C. Mitchell, docked somewhere around San Francisco, and we were sent to Parks AFB to be processed home and to my next assignment. This included being paid (always welcome), some leave time and our orders for where we were to be assigned next. My assignment was to a small Air Defense base in Washington State.

