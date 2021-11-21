ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder charge after man, 78, found dead in Halesowen

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murder after a 78-year-old man was found dead in his home. David Varlow was found collapsed on his living room floor after officers gained entry to the property...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

So Sad: Atlanta Couple Found Dead Following Murder-Suicide Just Days After Wife Pleaded For “Love And Support” On Social Media

This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

State trooper charged with murdering 11-year-old girl after ramming car twice after high-speed chase

A New York State trooper has been charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl after he rammed her family’s car twice at high speed flipping it over.Monica Goods died after she was ejected from her family’s car when Christopher Baldner rammed his patrol vehicle into them while on duty in December 2020.Authorities say that he had stopped Tristan Goods for speeding in Ulster County, New York, as the family drove see relatives for Christmas.Also in the car with Mr Goods were his wife and two daughters, aged 11 and 12.During the stop the trooper administered pepper spray into the car and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#After Man#Bbc West Midlands
People

2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Former Cop: Police

A former Maryland police officer is dead after he was allegedly involved in a suspected murder-suicide. Maryland State Police identified Baltimore residents Robert Vicosa, 41, and Tia Bynum, 35, on Thursday as two people found in a car Thursday afternoon that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in multiple felonies including child abduction and carjacking.
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramane Wiggan: Debt collector shot dead in deliberate execution

A debt collector was shot dead from behind in a "deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution" in south London, a court has heard. Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, in March 2019. Jurors heard he had been sent to collect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Coventry's Oak Inn could lose licence after rape allegation

Police have asked for a Coventry pub licence to be suspended following an allegation of rape. Premises licence holder Darren Lee "failed to take any action" after an alleged offence inside The Oak Inn premises in September, West Midlands Police said. It added since reopening in April, a large number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after Luton clergyman reports his home stolen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar told how he returned home to find it had been sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall was working in north Wales when he received a call from his neighbours on 20 August to say someone was staying at the house in Luton.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy