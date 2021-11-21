ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Comparing Manchester United's managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

By Andy Hampson
 3 days ago

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years but the club are now looking for their fifth full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013.

Here, we look at the record of those to have followed Ferguson.

David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)

P51 W27 D9 L15 Trophies: 0

The Scot was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes has kickstarted his career as manager of West Ham.

Louis Van Gaal (May 2014-May 2016)

P103 W54 D25 L24 Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure. Van Gaal recently returned to management as Holland’s head coach – a position he left to head to United.

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

P144 W84 D32 L28 Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018, but his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered. Mourinho is now at Roma after an unsuccessful stint at Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

P168 W91 D37 L40 Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently. Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. There has been clear progress and a much-needed cultural reset at the club, but losses to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford – 4-1 on Saturday evening – compounded recent poor performances and proved to be the end for the 1999 treble hero.

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United news LIVE: Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia interview for interim job

Manchester United won their first match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal. Michael Carrick made a few tweaks to the starting line-up but saw his side frustrated for the first hour, with David de Gea making a vital save. However, the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the bench sparked United into life and the victory ensured they will advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, in the background, United’s manager search rumbles on. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with The Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford - and could even do so mid-season.If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Ernesto Valverde is one of the leading candidates for the post with Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia also being conside.Follow all the latest updates and reaction from El Madrigal, plus United’s search for both an interim boss and a long-term solution:
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Manchester United Plan To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interest In Former Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers

According to a report Manchester United have already started planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after some poor performances particular those against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. There have been reports of late linking United with a move for Leicester City and former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers and it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
