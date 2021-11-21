ASK IRA: Heat didn’t challenge Spencer Dinwiddie travel because they couldn’t

Q: Why didn’t Erik Spoelstra challenge the Spencer Dinwiddie travel? — Peter.

A: There was nothing to challenge. Because the officials didn’t call a travel and play continued, there was no opportunity for such a challenge. You cannot challenge a non-call. Challenges are limited to goaltending, out of bounds and personal fouls that are called. Otherwise, it’s play on. And, in this case, the play on meant Washington’s Kyle Kuzma getting to the foul line in that final-seconds sequence, where he made two free throws. Sure Spencer Dinwiddie traveled, unless there is a new five-step limit. But mistakes happen. The Heat knew it in the moment, the officials likely eventually recognized it, and the NBA almost assuredly will cite it. And, in the end, nothing changes.

Q: This is the kind of thing that really gets me. The Heat would have a bigger lead at the end of the third quarter, and then an out-of-control foul for three free throws. — Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: For those who didn’t see it, the Heat had Bradley Beal surrounded not far from the midcourt line in the final second of Saturday’s third quarter, when Dewayne Dedmon came crashing over the top from behind for a three-shot foul. Beal then made all three free throws with five-tenths of a second to play in the period to turn a seven-point Heat edge into 75-71 going into the fourth. Obviously, in a three-point loss, those turned into three significant points. Dedmon then was not used at all in the final period, on one of his most uneven nights in a Heat uniform.

Q: We have to close out better. — Kyle.

A: And a lot of that means closing out on the defensive end. At some point, the Heat are going to have to make a risk-reward assessment regarding Tyler Herro at closing times, with it clear that the Wizards made him their defensive target at Saturday’s finish.