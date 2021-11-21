ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ASK IRA: Heat didn’t challenge Spencer Dinwiddie travel because they couldn’t

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Q: Why didn’t Erik Spoelstra challenge the Spencer Dinwiddie travel? — Peter.

A: There was nothing to challenge. Because the officials didn’t call a travel and play continued, there was no opportunity for such a challenge. You cannot challenge a non-call. Challenges are limited to goaltending, out of bounds and personal fouls that are called. Otherwise, it’s play on. And, in this case, the play on meant Washington’s Kyle Kuzma getting to the foul line in that final-seconds sequence, where he made two free throws. Sure Spencer Dinwiddie traveled, unless there is a new five-step limit. But mistakes happen. The Heat knew it in the moment, the officials likely eventually recognized it, and the NBA almost assuredly will cite it. And, in the end, nothing changes.

Q: This is the kind of thing that really gets me. The Heat would have a bigger lead at the end of the third quarter, and then an out-of-control foul for three free throws. — Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: For those who didn’t see it, the Heat had Bradley Beal surrounded not far from the midcourt line in the final second of Saturday’s third quarter, when Dewayne Dedmon came crashing over the top from behind for a three-shot foul. Beal then made all three free throws with five-tenths of a second to play in the period to turn a seven-point Heat edge into 75-71 going into the fourth. Obviously, in a three-point loss, those turned into three significant points. Dedmon then was not used at all in the final period, on one of his most uneven nights in a Heat uniform.

Q: We have to close out better. — Kyle.

A: And a lot of that means closing out on the defensive end. At some point, the Heat are going to have to make a risk-reward assessment regarding Tyler Herro at closing times, with it clear that the Wizards made him their defensive target at Saturday’s finish.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie Getting it Done in the Clutch

In order to win NBA games, you need to have a guy who can come through in the clutch. The Wizards appear to have found that guy in Spencer Dinwiddie, as he seems to have a good idea as to why that’s the case. “I’m always trying to make the...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Kyle Kuzma
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
HollywoodLife

La La Anthony Supports Ex Carmelo As She Attends His Basketball Game With Son Kiyan, 14

The exes reunited at Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Reunited and it feels so good! La La Anthony looked like she was in good spirits, as she brought her son Kiyan to his dad Carmelo‘s basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday November 23 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though La La, 39, filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Lakers player in June, she still seemed supportive of her ex, while he was playing against the Knicks, as she watched with their 14-year-old son.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Wizards#Heat
FanSided

Russell Westbrook’s performance with Lakers proves why Kevin Durant left Thunder

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy