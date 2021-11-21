TikTok’s favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has quit his job to pursue his hobby full-time

(TikTok/francis.bourgeois)

Francis Bourgeois, the viral TikTok trainspotter, is choo-choosing to leave his full-time job to dedicate more time to his love of locomotives.

The 21-year-old engineering student from northwest London currently boasts more than 1.5 million followers on the video platform, after he resumed his hobby during lockdown.

According to JOE, he announced the news that he was becoming a full-time trainspotter on his Instagram story, with a video showing him sporting a wide smile.

“Today I quit my job to do trainspotting full time,” he wrote.

And it seems like he’s been having the time of his life in recent posts too. In one clip, he can be seen visiting the Mayfield Depot in Manchester, before busting some moves in a nightclub.

As per usual, the star sported his trusty selfie camera, which distorts and stretches his face to the delight of his followers.

He’s also tried his hand at challenges, too, with his latest video showing him attempting to do 100 tones – that’s train whistles, to the uninitiated – in a tunnel at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.

Unfortunately for Bourgeois, he only managed a total of 73.

While it’s not known what job the content creator left to chase his dream, the young TikToker previously offered customised videos for fans on Cameo – reportedly for £26 - but he’s not taking any new requests at the moment.

Even so, we’re just here for the fact that Bourgeois can take up trainspotting full-time, and provide us with more wholesome train videos in the future.