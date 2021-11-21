Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa removed from COVID-19 list
The Los Angeles Chargers activated star defensive end Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before a key home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bosa is expected to play in the Sunday night contest. The three-time Pro Bowler is unvaccinated and went on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.
Bosa has 5.5 sacks in nine games this season and 53 in 72 games over his six NFL seasons.Also Read:
The Chargers also removed linebacker Drue Tranquill from the COVID-19 list. The third-year pro has 42 tackles in seven games this season.
–Field Level Media
