Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa removed from COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers activated star defensive end Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before a key home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa is expected to play in the Sunday night contest. The three-time Pro Bowler is unvaccinated and went on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.

Bosa has 5.5 sacks in nine games this season and 53 in 72 games over his six NFL seasons.

2021 NFL defense rankings: Playmaking Dallas Cowboys defense faces big test vs. Patrick Mahomes

The Chargers also removed linebacker Drue Tranquill from the COVID-19 list. The third-year pro has 42 tackles in seven games this season.

–Field Level Media

