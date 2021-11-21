ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Students, citizens honored for achievements and good deeds in Ocala/Marion County

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NWzU_0d3Cf1yx00

Area student excels in higher education

Faye Peraza of Ocala was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Jacksonville University.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed November to be Lung Cancer Awareness Month on Nov. 2, according to a press release from the Heart of Florida Health Center. The proclamation was spearheaded by the board of directors for the Marion County Cancer Alliance and was read aloud during the Nov. 2 meeting by Commissioner Kathy Bryant.

Marion County park ranger recognized for live-saving actions

The County Commission last week honored a park ranger who in early October helped rescue two kayakers. Clarke Allen helped the women near the Horseshoe Lake Park & Retreat in Fort McCoy, according to a press release from county government.

Allen is a 30-year parks veteran and oversees Marion County Parks & Recreation’s north operational area. He lives at the park ranger residence at Horseshoe Lake and helped rescue the women when he heard them yelling from the lake, the release said.

Allen rowed out to them and provided life jackets. One of their kayaks had filled with water and the other had drifted off, leaving them to swim.

“We are honored to have such an outstanding leader in Parks & Recreation,” Jim Couillard, director of Marion County Parks & Recreation, said in the release. “During a time of crisis, some people run away from danger and others run to the danger in an effort to help, and Clarke’s training and commitment to the safety of all park visitors and his team is an example of exemplary service to our community.”

At the commission meeting, Allen received a certificate of recognition as well as a special challenge coin from Fire Rescue Chief James Banta.

Marion County names Freedom Public Library meeting room in honor of lifelong education advocate

The County Commission last week announced that the meeting room at the Freedom Public Library in southwest Ocala has been named in honor of Florence Pritchard.

Pritchard, 85, is an author and former education administrator. She joined the Friends of the Freedom Public Library after moving to Marion County in 2012 and has served as vice president and president, according to a county government news release.

Ron Oppliger honored for work helping veterans

Ron Oppliger, chairman of the Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park, attended the monthly meeting of the Ocala Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution last week at the Ocala Golf Club.

He was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Community Service Award.

Winn-Dixie helps Toys for Tots campaign

Winn-Dixie supermarkets has collected hundreds of bicycles for the 2021 Marine Toys for Tots campaign for Marion and Sumter counties.

Katie Scott, manager of the CR 326 store and Carla Kelly, The Villages Winn-Dixie store manager, were on hand Wednesday when the bikes were donated to the Toys For Tots annual campaign and picked up by local representatives.

Kelly said the Winn Dixie sponsored bike drive also includes a donation of about 300 helmets.

According to www.toysfortots.org , the Toys For Tots campaign runs until Dec. 6.

Last year, the campaign distributed toys 49,466 toys and supported 11,482 children in Ocala, the website states.

For more information and to donate, visit the website and click on “find your local campaign.” The email is Ocalafl@toysfortots.org.

Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Fort Mccoy, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Honor Society#Good Deeds#Jacksonville University#The County Commission#Fire Rescue#Freedom Public Library
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Federal jury finds pharmacy chains responsible for Ohio opioid crisis

A federal jury in Cleveland on Tuesday found three of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, helped fuel the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. This decision was the first ever ruling against the retail pharmacy industry, and could set the tone for countless other lawsuits across the country that seek to hold pharmacies responsible for the flood of highly addictive opioid pills into communities. The crisis has killed more than half a million Americans to date.
OHIO STATE
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

19
Followers
45
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy