Canada’s Parliament returns: Trudeau looks to address unfinished business as Conservatives squabble

Between 2017 and 2021, President Donald Trump’s policy toward the United States’ next-door neighbors, Mexico and Canada, careened between gratuitous antagonism and constructive engagement. Mr. Trump slapped tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, and even engaged in personal sniping with the latter country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. At the same time, he managed to renegotiate a long-standing trilateral free-trade agreement, leaving it mostly intact despite having campaigned against it as “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” So, President Biden was well advised to stabilize North American diplomacy, which he did by inviting Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington this week. The North American Leaders’ Summit resumed what had been a regular series of meetings from 2005 until the Trump presidency, during which there were none.

