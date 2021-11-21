ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Canada’s Parliament returns: Trudeau looks to address unfinished business as Conservatives squabble

By Amanda Coletta
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on his minority government and called a snap election. Canada, he said, was at perhaps the most “pivotal” moment since the end of World War II, and voters deserved a say on how to defeat the coronavirus and chart an...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Throne Speech: Trudeau's Liberals lay out parliamentary agenda

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has laid out a legislative agenda with a focus on climate and economic recovery. The Throne Speech comes after a five month parliamentary hiatus during which voters re-elected his minority Liberals. Mr Trudeau must once again seek cross-party votes to pass new legislation. The opposition Conservatives...
POLITICS
AFP

Canadian government vows faster indigenous reconciliation

Canada's governor general opened parliament Tuesday in a speech partly delivered in her native Inuktitut, highlighting the "deep wounds" reopened by the recent discovery of mass graves at schools for indigenous children. In the throne speech outlining Prime Minister Justice Trudeau's agenda, she said the discoveries in May of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan "horrified" Canadians and underscored how a past policy of assimilation caused "deep wounds."
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Canada's opposition Conservatives face questions over vaccination status

OTTAWA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals questioned on Monday whether rival Conservatives - the largest opposition party - were being honest about the vaccination status of their lawmakers as parliament reconvened after the September election. Parliamentary rules require that all legislators be inoculated against COVID-19, a policy supported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
theedgemarkets.com

Canada's Trudeau comes up short on EV tax credits, says will keep pushing

WASHINGTON (Nov 19): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to Ottawa on Friday after failing to convince President Joe Biden to scrap proposed electric-vehicle (EV) tax credits that would favour US-based manufacturers, but said he would keep seeking a solution. Democrats in the US House of Representatives worked into the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Parliament#Canada#Conservatives#Liberal Party#New Democratic Party#Dalhousie University
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s Trudeau exploits rival’s split on vaccines as parliament reconvenes

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s vaccine mandate for parliament is helping Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploit divisions in the opposition Conservative Party, some of whose lawmakers will be shut out when the House of Commons reconvenes next week. Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, whose party came in second in the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden to host Canada's Trudeau, López Obrador at White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to hold face-to-face talks with his fellow North American leaders next week in Washington, reviving a tradition that had been shelved during the Trump administration. The White House on Wednesday announced plans for the Nov. 18 summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Biden skips traditional press conference with Trudeau and Obrador

The "Three Amigos" gathering of the leaders of the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Thursday will be missing one of the staples of the summit: the joint news conference featuring all three leaders. It's the first in-person gathering of the leaders since 2016, before Donald Trump was elected president. Mr....
POTUS
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections 'grossly skewed'

The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate. Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

On electric cars, President Biden should meet Mexico and Canada halfway

Between 2017 and 2021, President Donald Trump’s policy toward the United States’ next-door neighbors, Mexico and Canada, careened between gratuitous antagonism and constructive engagement. Mr. Trump slapped tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, and even engaged in personal sniping with the latter country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. At the same time, he managed to renegotiate a long-standing trilateral free-trade agreement, leaving it mostly intact despite having campaigned against it as “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” So, President Biden was well advised to stabilize North American diplomacy, which he did by inviting Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington this week. The North American Leaders’ Summit resumed what had been a regular series of meetings from 2005 until the Trump presidency, during which there were none.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas News

Six things to know as Biden, Lopez Obrador and Trudeau sift through North America’s problems

EL PASO — President Joe Biden hosts the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting together. Biden, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to discuss a host of pressing issues facing North America, ranging from supply chain problems and the lingering coronavirus pandemic to economic development and the contentious issue of immigration.
EL PASO, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Cop26 agreement: unfinished business

The anti-global heating movement is not strong enough. With last year’s defeat of Donald Trump, its enemies lost their most powerful figurehead. But the governments of Australia, Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to obstruct progress and at Cop26, yet again, they and the other backers of the fossil fuel-powered status quo outgunned supporters of the immediate decarbonisation that is needed, if the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C is to stay within reach. Now the Glasgow conference is over, the most important question for all those seeking to avoid and reduce climate harms is how to speed up the transition.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy