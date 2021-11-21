ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the holidays will look different this year

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With supply chains cramped, extreme weather events on the rise, and inflation permeating the market, this year's holiday season has yet to feel like the post-COVID return to form for which we'd hoped. That said, the forecast's not all bad. Here's everything you need to know:. What challenges lie...

theweek.com

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
Henry County Daily Herald

Try a different take on turkey roulade this holiday season

Turkey is a holiday dinner staple in many families. While many might scoff at the idea of altering their holiday turkey traditions, others may embrace changing things up, feeling that the joy of cooking often lies in experimentation. Those unafraid to try something new might want to cook up the following recipe for “Turkey Roulade with Cranberry Chutney” from Laurey Masterton’s “The Fresh Honey Cookbook” (Storey).
Festival
Society
Walmart
Country
China
abc11.com

Pandemic holiday travel 2.0: How to navigate Thanksgiving this year

PHILADELPHIA -- Traveling for Thanksgiving this year is going to look way more like 2019 than our first pandemic holiday season: crowded. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more air travelers in a single day than on any day since the start of the pandemic. "JUST IN: @TSA officers...
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Is Hiring the Most People for the Holidays

Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart.  But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
Forbes

The Flight To Quality Will Look Different This Time Around

Eldon Dryden Pence III serves as the Chief Investment Officer of Pence Capital Management. You can’t discuss the current market or economic environment without uttering the word “inflation.” And for good reason. When inflation goes up too much, too fast, the Fed tends to boost interest rates, which usually leads to a decline in capital investment, causing a chain reaction that often results in lower levels of economic activity.
We Are Iowa

Take a look at how prices for Thanksgiving staples compare to last year

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are in charge of the Thanksgiving groceries, you may not be thankful for the price you see on the receipt. "Consumers are spending about 5.4% for the same basket of goods and services this year than they were last year," said Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Katherine Males.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2021: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/25/2021)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2021?. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving....
Chicago Tribune

Hitting the stores on Black Friday? Here’s what to expect from another year of pandemic-era holiday shopping.

Black Friday may not bring hordes of predawn deal hunters to stores the way it used to, but there’s still plenty of shopping expected to happen Thanksgiving weekend. The National Retail Federation is forecasting record holiday sales of $843.4 billion or more during November and December, up 8.5% compared with last year. But earlier-than-usual deals and concerns about supply chain issues ...
