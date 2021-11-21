ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s “SNL” Showed Karaoke at Its Most Cringeworthy

By Tobias Carroll
 3 days ago
Simu Liu and the "SNL" cast ventured into karaoke territory this week. NBCUniversal

Under the right circumstances, karaoke can be incredibly fun. Under the wrong circumstances, it can be an absolute nightmare for all involved. Whether you’re in a bar or in a private room, there’s something singular about the experience. And sometimes, you’re left with the impression that you’re learning a lot more about complete strangers from their song choices than you might know about them otherwise.

All of which helps explain why this week’s Saturday Night Live had a fine time with karaoke in this week’s episode, via a sketch set up as a public-access cable show whose hosts (played by Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman) looked back over the last week’s ups and downs at Thompson’s karaoke bar.

In practice, this allowed the bulk of the cast, as well as guest host Simu Liu, to play a host of characters ranging from German tourists to finance bros to someone coming to the terrified realization that the song they’re singing is way outside their vocal range. As someone who once attempted to sing James’s “Laid” at a karaoke night, I know this feeling all too well.

Not surprisingly, the singer/song pairings get more and more cringeworthy as the sketch progresses, reaching their apex with a moment involving Ginuwine’s “Pony” — but to reveal any more would be to say too much. It feels like something of a spiritual sequel to last season’s “Drivers License” sketch — and while this doesn’t have Kate McKinnon playing an old Italian man, it does have Fineman constantly mangling the names of various pop stars. And it’s likely to make you want to venture to your nearest karaoke bar before too long.

Pete Davidson Paid Musical Tribute to Staten Island on a New "SNL"

Before the current season of Saturday Night Live began, if you’d predicted that among the season’s highlights would be a number of musical sketches featuring Pete Davidson, you’d probably have gotten some stares. And yet here were are in late November, and two of the season’s most memorable moments have been “Squid Game” and “Three Sad Virgins,” Davidson’s collaboration with Please Don’t Destroy and Taylor Swift.
"Saturday Night Live" Is the Funniest It Has Been in Years

Like fashion, complaining about Saturday Night Live is cyclical. Over its 47 seasons on the air, the show has continued to serve as a launching pad for some of our most well-known comedians, whether they wind up hosting late-night shows, starring in movies or spending the better part of a decade starring on Emmy-nominated network sitcoms. And yet, everyone inexplicably remains convinced that the era of SNL they grew up watching is the best, that nothing the show has done in the years since can possibly hold a candle to the sketches they used to watch behind their parents’ backs as kids. Of course, nostalgia is powerful, but time marches on, and those of us who grew up watching, say, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are forced to reevaluate our opinions as the Andy Samberg and Kristin Wiig stans get older and achieve more cultural capital. Almost always, the eras we were so convinced were bad cycle back around and eventually get heralded as classics.
Only One US Auto Brand Made the Top 10 of Consumer Reports' Reliability List

Fuel economy, horsepower, price tag, safety, the presence or lack of heated massage seats — these are all important factors to consider when buying a new car. One element that’s not as sexy but arguably more important is reliability. Every shiny, futuristic, quiet new Tesla is going to feel impressive when scooting around the dealership, but if it’s plagued by problems a month or two down the road, you may wish you had reconsidered your priorities.
Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. A title card during the...
There's a Reason Behind Kate McKinnon's Absence From 'Saturday Night Live'

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live has been a wild one for sure. This latest installment has introduced us to three new cast members, as well as the sketch trio Please Don’t Destroy, who have joined the writers room. It also introduced a newly-single Pete Davidson to a recently-divorced Kim Kardashian. The pair began hanging out with each other after Kim hosted an episode in October 2021 and have since sparked rumors of a potential romance.
Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
'SNL' star Michael Che recalls the moment that made him realize he was funny

While stopping by Sunday TODAY, "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che recalled the high school compliment that made him realize people thought he was funny. Che, 38, grew up on the Lower East Side in New York City and attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts. One day, Jerry Seinfeld stopped by to visit the school and meet students.
Colin Jost Recently Made 'SNL' History

As of this month, Colin Jost has appeared in more installments of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment than any other host. The writer tied previous record-holder Seth Meyers on Saturday, Oct. 16 in SNL Season 47, Episode 3, hosted by Rami Malek. He surpassed it on Oct. 23 in the episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis, and now his lead grows every week.
Cecily Strong Thanks "All of 'SNL'" For Supporting Clown Abortion Sketch

The actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she was drawing from personal experience in the sketch. “I didn’t tell my own wonderful and supportive mom for years and on Saturday I told live TV,” she wrote. Strong went on to say that she works with “the best people on earth,” thanking her fellow writers, and “@doylebird [for] being the first person I could text on Monday asking ‘is this an insane idea or…’ Because she’s not only a great friend she’s an amazing producer.”
Real or a Skit? Colorado's Boebert Gets Roasted on Kimmel Show

Lauren Boebert is Colorado's Representative from Colorado's Third Congressional District, who has done several videos, one of which, Jimmy Kimmel featured. Jimmy Kimmel's street team recently went out with footage of Boebert's videos, but told the people on the street that they were Saturday Night Live skits; they wanted to know what they thought of SNL 'making fun of' the Representative.
'SNL': Tracy Morgan Makes Surprise Return in Sketch About Men's Restroom Confessions

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw longtime cast member Tracy Morgan return in a brief cameo during the closing moments of one of the sketches. During the bathroom sketch, Morgan dropped by for a very brief cameo where he played an unnamed men's room attendant. He appeared alongside Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, and host Kieran Culkin in a sketch set in a men’s restroom. In the sketch, co-workers unexpectedly blurt things out they'd typically never say while in the bathroom.
Simu Liu on SNL: Watch the Shang-Chi star on Saturday Night Live

SNL has been killing it lately with both the hosts and the musical guests. Last week they made headlines with Taylor Swift and her 10-minute performance of All Too Well. This week it was Shang-Chi star Simu Liu's time to shine, and he delivered! We thought we'd put together a list of his best sketches on the night.
Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member Makes Unexpected Appearance

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last month, and last night's episode saw Succession's Kieran Culkin hosting. Throughout the years, SNL episodes have featured a lot of fun surprises, and the newest episode was no exception. Not only did Dionne Warwick stop by last night, but the episode also saw a surprise appearance by Tracy Morgan. Morgan is best known for playing Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock, but he was also an SNL cast member from 1996 to 2003. The comedian last appeared on SNL in 2019, and this week he returned for a men's restroom confessional sketch.
Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy's Show Because He's 'Dying to See' Their 'Fake Jimmy' (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week. It’s not because he doesn’t want to “Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s...
