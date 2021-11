Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones fired back at his critics on social media, saying “your priorities are in the wrong place.”. Jones was arrested on domestic battery charges back in September following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. Since then, Jones has been kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink and has been seen training at Fight Ready in Arizona. Jones is one of the best fighters in MMA history, but he has come under fire following this latest incident and his reaction to it.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO