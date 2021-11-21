ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SEC Football Power Rankings: Will Ed Orgeron take Dan Mullen on a shrimp boat ride?

By Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

What's a few cupcakes between friends? Much of the conference feasted on pastries on the next-to-last week of the regular season, but did they leave room for a Thanksgiving feast? We'll see how this week's smorgasbord impacts the SEC Power Rankings .

Here are the rankings going into Week 13:

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0)

Last Week: 1

This week: at Georgia Tech

What to know: The Dawgs can sniff around Atlanta this week and scout out good tailgating spots for the SEC championship showdown with Alabama. They'll get to chew on the carcass of Georgia Tech while they're in town.

More SEC football: What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Alabama-Georgia football matchup for SEC Championship

More SEC football: How Alabama football found a way to win despite everything Arkansas threw at the Tide

More SEC football: Auburn football coughs up 14-point lead again in heartbreaking loss at South Carolina

No. 2 Alabama (10-1, 6-1)

Last Week: 2

This week: at Auburn

What to know: Pigs don't make good pets. Alabama tried to scratch the Arkansas Razorbacks behind the ear and nearly got its hand bitten off. Maybe the Auburn Tigers will be in the mood for a good belly rub.

No. 3 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2)

Last Week: 3

This week: at Mississippi State (Thursday)

What to know: Before Lane Kiffin goes to LSU or Miami or wherever, he's got some unfinished Egg Bowl business. Will he leave Oxford with egg on his face, or will he stay?

No. 4 Kentucky (8-3, 5-3)

Last Week: 5

This Week: at Louisville

What to know: The Wildcats gnawed on New Mexico State leftovers from Alabama's snack of the previous week. Now they get to roast a fresh bird in the ACC cafeteria.

No. 5 Arkansas (7-4, 3-4)

Last Week: 4

This Week: vs. Missouri (Friday)

What to know: Don't expect Arkansas to offer holiday cheer to Mizzou. This is a nasty bunch of Hogs who won't wipe their paws before tracking mud through their own stadium.

No. 6 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3)

Last Week: 6

This Week: at LSU

What to know: We know Jimbo Fisher's going to be in Baton Rouge this week. Yes it's for a scheduled game, but that shouldn't stop the rumor mill from running wild on the bayou.

No. 7 Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3)

Last Week: 7

This Week: vs. Ole Miss (Thursday)

What to know: Forget the Egg Bowl. Just someone please ask Mike Leach this week to rate Thanksgiving side dishes.

No. 8 Tennessee (6-5, 3-4)

Last Week: 9

This Week: vs. Vanderbilt

What to know: The soft underbelly of the Vols' late-season schedule has arrived just in time to make Josh Heupel's first year a resounding success. Beating up on Vanderbilt won't upset anyone on Rocky Top.

No. 9 South Carolina (6-5, 3-5)

Last Week: 12

This Week: vs. Clemson

What to know: They might build a statue to honor Shane Beamer in Columbia, S.C., if he beats Clemson to cap his first season.

No. 10 Missouri (6-5, 3-4)

Last Week: 10

This Week: at Arkansas (Friday)

What to know: How do you celebrate after sticking a fork in some Gators? You go bowling, of course.

No. 11 Auburn (6-5, 3-4)

Last Week: 8

This Week: vs. Alabama

What to know: Don't forget Auburn is still bowl-eligible. I hear Birmingham is really nice in December, what with its new stadium and all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnotC_0d3Ce1wk00

No. 12 LSU (5-6, 2-5)

Last Week: 11

This Week: vs. Texas A&M

What to know: Maybe Ed Orgeron can take Dan Mullen on a shrimp boat excursion this offseason.

No. 13 Florida (5-6, 2-6)

Last Week: 13

This Week: vs. Florida State

What to know: Back to the coaching carousel for the Gators. Who'd have thought after FSU lost to Jacksonville State that Florida would turn out to be the bigger dumpster fire.

No. 14 Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7)

Last Week: 14

This Week: at Tennessee

What to know: The Commodores still have some fight in them. They just don't bring much muscle to the rumble.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Football Power Rankings: Will Ed Orgeron take Dan Mullen on a shrimp boat ride?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Dan Mullen Getting Fired By Florida

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen go way back. The two coached together at Bowling Green, Utah and finally, for four seasons at Florida. On Sunday, Mullen was fired by UF after three-plus seasons at the helm. Not surprisingly, Meyer was asked about the move following the Jaguars’ game this afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Ed Orgeron has blunt opinion about state of Alabama football

The Alabama Crimson Tide might not be the unstoppable powerhouse they’ve been in previous years, but they’re still on track to compete for the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. By no means is the Alabama dynasty “dead,” even if their wins aren’t the showstoppers they usually are.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida coaching situation

The uncertain future of Dan Mullen’s Florida football coaching tenure has all of Gator Nation talking. On Friday, Steve Spurrier volunteered his take on Mullen’s future with the program. Spurrier joined Terry Norvelle on “College Sports Today” Friday. While discussing the upcoming Florida-Mizzou game, the Head Ball Coach brought up...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Sam Pittman
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtva.com

Florida fired former Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTVA) — Dan Mullen left for Florida after a successful nine-season run in Starkville as the head football coach at Mississippi State. Now comes word his time is up as the head coach in Gainesville. Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that Florida fired Mullen after four seasons on...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Sec Football#American Football#Sec Championship#The Auburn Tigers#Lsu#Oxford#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
FSU
FanSided

Auburn football fans propose a Mike Bobo-Dan Mullen trade

Well, it’s a good time to be looking for a coaching job in the SEC, and it’s possible that the open spots could have an effect on the Auburn football coaching staff. Coach O was dismissed from LSU following the season earlier this year, and after losing to five straight Power 5 opponents and finishing with a 2-6 SEC record, Dan Mullen has officially been fired from Florida.
AUBURN, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3
Followers
81
Post
967
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy