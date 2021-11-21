ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Readers comment on the federal infrastructure bill, a UF task force's composition and more

By The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368.

• I called our state U.S. House Rep. Kat Cammack for District 3 to ask how she had voted on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the House. My answer to that was she did not vote for the bill, which would provide roads, airport needs, train, all sorts of bridges, infrastructure needs, hardening against water levels rising — she voted against that bill. Wow, I was surprised!

• Talk about putting the fox in the hen house. That is exactly what President Fuchs did by naming Provost Glover as chair of his policy task committee. Fuchs and Glover jointly signed all emails to faculty regarding the debacle. Plus, Glover is being sued by the three professors who were told they could not testify as expert witnesses in federal court over the matter.

• Bikers, the city and county wastefully used our tax dollars to decrease our roads in order to create bike lanes. Please use them. I am personally tired of stepping off the sidewalk for bikers. Please use the bike lane and let walkers use the sidewalk.

• John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, said, “It was a definition of insanity” that money was being spent to subsidize fossil fuels. That’s you, UF. Proposing a gas-fired power plant to start being built next year is that definition of insanity.

• Can we get back to focusing on the Alachua County students and teachers, and the amazing things that they are doing in the classroom, and not the whining parents or our attention-seeking, controversial superintendent? Who cares if she does not want to meet with a board member? Settle it with the board member. That’s not a concern of the public.

• I agree totally with Jonathan Schuster’s essay titled “Teach kids early about risks, benefits” in Sunday’s Issues section, except the one point where he states, “This is not political.” It becomes political when you mandate vaccine. You can’t do that in a democratic republic.

• By convening an unnecessary special session to continue his petty political fight over vaccine mandates, Gov. DeSantis is not only costing the taxpayers a fortune, but he is putting the interests of the most selfish, ignorant and closed minded above the health, safety and welfare of the vast majority of Floridians.

• To the person who wondered if they were the only one observing that Biden is destroying our country, you’re not! There are a lot of us that are very much aware that he is destroying the country. He's destroying individual Americans and anything that is Americana. Believe me, because the Department of Justice — the whole shebang — is political.

• As a political independent, the following is an observation and a comment based upon common sense. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly preached the negative effects of big government having too heavy of a hand on private businesses. So, on that note, why does Gov. DeSantis think it’s OK to mandate to the cruise line industry that they cannot require all ships’ crew and all passengers to be vaccinated?

• There appears to be a growing element in our society that wants anarchy. It’s mainly in the Republican Party, but the Democrats also share the behavior when it comes to open borders.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

