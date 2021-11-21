ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: Leeds United 2-4-5; Tottenham Hotspur 5-5-1 Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg...

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16. The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
Chelsea run riot against Juventus to take control of Champions League group

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16.The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.Match or better Juve’s result in the final set of round-robin fixtures in early December and the Blues will top the group.Well, that was fun! 😆#CheJuv pic.twitter.com/ds2jMUA3f2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2021Chelsea’s sole concerns on a raucous west London night proved injury scares for N’Golo Kante and...
PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
