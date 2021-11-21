ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks in Craven County Schools: 5 things to know about the recent policy changes

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 3 days ago
Immediately following the vote to remove the mask mandate from Craven County School students, teachers and staff, spectators erupted in applause, cheers, and a few tears.

Throughout the rest of the Thursday board of education meeting, board members and staff discussed how the announcement would impact the following days.

Almost 18 months ago, schools in North Carolina were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year and the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, mandating masks, among other protocols, have been the center talking points from parents to the school system.

For the first time since August 2021, students and staff have the option to wear or not wear a mask at school.

The Craven County Board of Education voted 6-1 in favor of optional masks, with Board Member Carr Ipock the lone 'no' vote. The board also voted 6-1 to make the new policy go into effect on Friday, with Board Member Namoi Clark the lone 'no' vote.

Here are 5 questions answered from Thursday night's meeting.

1. The new optional mask policy went into effect immediately

The reason you see Board Member Naomi Clark as the lone 'no' during the roll call vote of when to put the new policy into effect is that she would have liked to wait until December.

"I have talked to administrators and teachers, and in order for them to implement the new policy properly, they request we wait to implement the policy the week after Thanksgiving," Clark said during the meeting.

Her request was met with discontent from most of the audience but was later voted in favor of immediate implementation.

2. The board will continue to revisit, vote on mask policy monthly

Board Member Victor Dove noted at the end of the meeting that if another spike in COVID-19 cases occurred, the board would revisit and discuss potential actions.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the coronavirus bill into law over the summer, giving school board's the authority to implement their own mask policy for the 2021-2022 school year. The bill requires boards to vote monthly on the policy or changes at each board meeting.

3. Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is one of the final defenses left in combating COVID-19

County Health Director Scott Harrelson explained everything that could be put towards this issue will be in place shortly.

In early November, the FDA gave emergency approval to Pfizer for administering their pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 11-years-old. So far, only 4% of the county's population in that age range has taken advantage of it. Only 20% of parents plan to get their kids vaccinated, according to Harrelson.

The CDC also has a forecast model for what the weekly case count will look like a month in advance. Craven is projected to hover between 40-50 cases during December.

4. Approval of virus screening and testing for students

During Tuesday's work session, the board approved both screening and diagnostic testing for staff and students. Each will be offered on an opt-in basis and is free of charge.

"This means if you need to be screened or tested, you can do so with the school nurses and you don't have to go to the doctors," said Board Member Kim Rice.

The announcement did not go over well with people in the audience Thursday night, thoughSmith and Superintendent Wendy Miller reassured them it is on an opt-in basis only.

5. Masks are still required on public school transportation

Under federal law through the Public Health Service Act, the CDC and Prevention Department of Health and Human Services still requires masks to be worn on all means of public transportation for schools.

If parents have any questions or additional questions that have not been answered, they are asked to contact Craven County Schools

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Sun Journal

Sun Journal

