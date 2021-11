At the end of August, I received an overseas call from an uncle informing me that one of my best childhood friends had died of COVID-19. I was shocked and stricken with grief. My friend was a doctor of internal medicine and a relatively healthy man in his mid-60s. He worked on the front lines with sick patients all day, some of them possibly infected with this virus. I wondered how a fully vaccinated person could succumb to this virus. How did he spend his last days? Was he admitted to a hospital and placed on a ventilator? Did he gasp for oxygen?

