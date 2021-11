South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance, an advocate for medical cannabis for South Carolina, endorsed Rep. Nancy Mace’s States Reform Act. “I want to applaud Congresswoman Mace’s efforts in really digging in and doing her homework,” said Jill Swing, President and Co-founder of South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance. “I believe her hard work has resulted in a bill that addresses many of the complex issues brought on by the conflict between state and federal law regarding cannabis. That is why, on behalf of South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance and the many patients across the great state of South Carolina who will benefit from having legal access to medical cannabis on both state and federal levels, I am happy to…endorse Congresswoman Mace’s States Reform Act.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO