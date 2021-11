Hamilton is speaking out and showing his support in a country where same-sex relationships are banned and can lead to imprisonment. Formula One isn't the kind of sport to get into if you're too worried about ethics, with its extremely expensive cars driving in fancy circles, sponsored by petrochemical dollars. But somehow, a lot of its billion-or-so fans—and its own drivers—reportedly want to hold the series accountable—especially as it heads onto the last few controversial races of 2021 in the Middle East. What's one sure-fire way to make your opinion heard? A nice, bright helmet design. That's exactly what Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton's done.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO