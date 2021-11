British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player. It’s been quite the year for Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old Californian demonstrated patience after a slow start and then world-class iron play down the stretch in making five birdies in his last seven holes to overhaul a fading Rory McIlroy and win the DP World Tour Championship with a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO