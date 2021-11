So, all those coaches for all those years were right all along. It turns out you CAN’T play 20 minutes and win a hockey game. Goalie Stuart Skinner was fantastic, give or take a puck-handling error that ended up in his own net, but his Edmonton Oilers teammates were not close to worthy of the two points Tuesday in Detroit, thoroughly outplayed for the opening 40 minutes in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO