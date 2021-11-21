ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton at Man City: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Cover picture for the articleEverton are in a bad spot right about now. The ‘easy’ part of their schedule is well and truly behind them, and the Toffees have one win in their last five league games. They’re missing a handful of key players through injury. Oh, and on Sunday they have to visit the...

The Independent

Is Man City vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

A routine and comfortable win over their neighbours before the international break left Manchester City in second place and chasing down Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Pep Guardiola will be hoping to build on that return to winning ways and see his side embark on another of their relentless runs as they look to retain the league title this term.They face Everton on Sunday, with Rafael Benitez’s team back down in midtable after a five-game winless streak.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Man City vs EvertonInjuries continue to hamper the manager’s rebuilding work and the Toffees have made a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Manchester City: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Manchester City? Grade the players and manager on how they did. Everton were always expected to come up short at the Etihad, shorn as they were of so many key players. And as predicted, the hosts delivered a flawless performance controlling the ball and not allowing the Toffees any joy in any phase of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Down Everton, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. I said many times, all of us we believe, not just me, Txiki (Begiristain) as well, we believe we have a good generation in the academy, with four or five players with quite good potential to help us. “These guys have a good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Predictable 3-0 Loss at Manchester City

A few weeks back, the pundits were rightly hailing Declan’s Rice’s midfield masterclass as West Ham United eased past Everton at Goodison Park. This time around, the plaudits were being bestowed upon Manchester City’s Rodri, who may well have been playing in his slippers at the Etihad. The Blues’ patchwork midfield of Allan and Fabian Delph rarely got anywhere near the Spaniard, who ran the game from his central position and could likely have played another 90 minutes, such was his dominance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks defeat, Everton Women victorious, Lingard latest

Everton fall to Manchester City 3-0. Watch the highlights below. The manager has his say after yet another disappointing defeat. “We know that we have to go to January in a good position, then with players coming back it will be easier for us to compete against anyone. In the meantime, we have to try to stick together, be strong and then be sure we approach the games with the confidence that we can win and get points. Then, go to January with a good position in the table,” says the manager. [EFC]
SOCCER
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City

The first-win bugaboo is out of the way for Everton Manager Jean-Luc Vasseur, in the league, that is. At the site of his first win in charge of the Toffees — Vasseur earned a 3–1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in the Continental Cup on Nov. 3 — the Frenchman again was celebrating with his club.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Nkounkou talks loan, Arnau Comas linked, Bramley-Moore video

“The manager sets you up every week and you trust that plan and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to move forward, let the dust settle and work hard all week. We need to be calm and refresh for Brentford on Sunday...some games don’t go your way and you have to focus on the next one...it is about Brentford now. Every game in the Premier League is tough but we need to get a result next weekend,” says Pickford. [EFC]
PREMIER LEAGUE
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
SB Nation

Norwich manager Dean Smith highlights Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour’s importance in relegation fight

The highlight of Billy Gilmour’s performance during Norwich’s 2-1 win against Southampton last Saturday, was the corner assist to the winning goal for the Canaries. But summarising his match with an assist will not do justice to the Chelsea loanee, whose quality in midfield play not just with silky passes, but also in contributing to pressing and defence, shows how bright of a future he might have.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Poll: Who should be the next Manchester United manager?

Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford was the nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. This result was his side’s seventh defeat in 13 games and left them in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. Because the team is listening to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE

