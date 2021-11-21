Just A Thought: It's always Thanksgiving day

An independent panel has made the

following observations regarding

those who live thankful lives

from truly grateful hearts:

Are pleasant to be with

Are less argumentative

Have less addictive natures

Enjoy lasting marriage

Have a happier family life

Love chocolate

Have fewer run-ins with the law

Less frequent trips to the doctor

Fully enjoy vacations

Appreciate nature

Are better employees

Are better equipped to handle adversities

Better control of personal finances

Are less irritable

Love Fricano’s pizza

Make better employers

Enjoy deeper levels of contentment

Are better conversationalist

Cherishes fond memories

Notices wife’s eyes in candlelight

Experiences true peace

Enjoys breakfast at Marlena’s

Notices God’s providential hand

Enjoys time with friends and content to be alone

So wouldn’t it

Be wise to choose

A life so rich

That doesn’t lose

The peace and joy

We were meant to live,

A gift from God,

He waits to give?

Not controlled

By selfish greed,

Wonderfully aware

Of other’s need;

Thankful for

Their present lot,

From what they’ve got.

Rosemary and I are that

Independent panel of two

And we’ve observed

As we’ve watched you

Live your life

In thankfulness and peace

And hopeful that

It will never cease

To be an example

And in us increase.

Scripture: “No matter what happens, always be thankful, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” — I Thessalonians 5:18

Final Thought: “A state of mind that sees God in everything is evidence of growth in grace and a thankful heart.” — Charles Finney

— Vince Reidsma is a Holland resident. Contact him at vreidsma@gmail.com.