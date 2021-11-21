ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just A Thought: It's always Thanksgiving day

By Vince Reidsma
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqvI4_0d3Cd7Ct00

An independent panel has made the

following observations regarding

those who live thankful lives

from truly grateful hearts:

  • Are pleasant to be with
  • Are less argumentative
  • Have less addictive natures
  • Enjoy lasting marriage
  • Have a happier family life
  • Love chocolate
  • Have fewer run-ins with the law
  • Less frequent trips to the doctor
  • Fully enjoy vacations
  • Appreciate nature
  • Are better employees
  • Are better equipped to handle adversities
  • Better control of personal finances
  • Are less irritable
  • Love Fricano’s pizza
  • Make better employers
  • Enjoy deeper levels of contentment
  • Are better conversationalist
  • Cherishes fond memories
  • Notices wife’s eyes in candlelight
  • Experiences true peace
  • Enjoys breakfast at Marlena’s
  • Notices God’s providential hand
  • Enjoys time with friends and content to be alone

So wouldn’t it

Be wise to choose

A life so rich

That doesn’t lose

The peace and joy

We were meant to live,

A gift from God,

He waits to give?

Not controlled

By selfish greed,

Wonderfully aware

Of other’s need;

Thankful for

Their present lot,

From what they’ve got.

Rosemary and I are that

Independent panel of two

And we’ve observed

As we’ve watched you

Live your life

In thankfulness and peace

And hopeful that

It will never cease

To be an example

And in us increase.

Scripture: “No matter what happens, always be thankful, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” — I Thessalonians 5:18

Final Thought: “A state of mind that sees God in everything is evidence of growth in grace and a thankful heart.” — Charles Finney

— Vince Reidsma is a Holland resident. Contact him at vreidsma@gmail.com.

