Super Quiz: Test your knowledge of poetry

By North America Syndicate
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: POETRY

Provide the next word of the line of poetry. (e.g., "Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do or ____." Answer: Die.

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "How do I love thee? Let me count the ____."

2. "A thing of beauty is a joy _____."

3. "A little learning is a dangerous ____."

4. "I think that I shall never see. A poem as lovely as a ____."

5. "Hope springs eternal in the human ____."

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to _____."

7. "They also serve who only stand and ____."

8. "Isabel met an enormous ____."

9. "I wandered lonely as a _____."

10. "A narrow fellow in the ____."

PH.D. LEVEL

11. "What happens to a dream _____?"

12. "The long brown path before me leading wherever I ____."

13. "Look on my works, ye mighty and _____!"

14. "Things fall apart; the centre cannot ____."

15. "Not with a bang but a _____."

SCORING

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

ANSWERS

1. Ways.

2. Forever.

3. Thing.

4. Tree.

5. Breast.

6. Yield.

7. Wait.

8. Bear.

9. Cloud.

10. Grass.

11. Deferred.

12. Choose.

13. Despair.

14. Hold.

15. Whimper.

